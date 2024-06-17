Highlights Jamie Carragher believes Gareth Southgate must alter Harry Kane's role for England.

Kane's playmaking abilities were stifled in the Three Lions' narrow victory over Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener.

The Bayern Munich forward was limited to just 24 touches in the game and Carragher thinks Southgate needs to alter Kane's role going forward.

Jamie Carragher believes Gareth Southgate has a massive problem to solve after England's narrow 1-0 win against Serbia. The Three Lions opened their Euro 2024 campaign with three points despite not being at their swashbuckling best.

Group games against Denmark and Slovenia await, but the nation have put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition already. Jude Bellingham stole the show in the first game of the tournament, but several key members of the squad failed to live up to lofty expectations set for them before the first whistle.

None more so than star striker Harry Kane, who failed to get too involved in proceedings, particularly in the first half, when he only had two touches of the ball. Carragher believes the Bayern Munich man's role needs to be altered for England to have a chance at lifting major silverware.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane touched the ball just 24 times in England's 1-0 win over Serbia.

Carragher Believes Kane's Role Must Change

Pundit claim the nation's hopes of success are at stake

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the retired defender quickly raised doubts over Southgate's approach, especially when it came to Kane's role: "Of all Gareth Southgate’s strategies for winning the Euros, few anticipated Harry Kane being reinvented as Erling Haaland."

Carragher admitted that designing the 30-year-old's game based on the Manchester City star sounds like a good plan, but also claimed it could hamper the Three Lions going forward:

"The problem with a player of Kane’s many abilities is that it reduces his effectiveness by 50 per cent. Kane is a multi-tasking, modern centre forward who was reduced to one-dimension during the 1-0 win over Serbia. "If Southgate persists with the same system for the rest of the tournament, their No. 9 will be heavily compromised. Possibly too much. Having come into the Euros with a Phil Foden conundrum, after one game Southgate has a Kane one."

Kane proved his all-round football ability during a wonderful debut season with Bayern Munich as he registered 56 goal contributions in only 44 appearances in all competitions for his new club. Carragher pointed out the qualities Kane possesses, stating:

"The reason he is world-class is because he does not need to score to have an impact on a game. At his best, he is a goalscoring No 9, a false 9 and a creative No 10. Redefining him as a poacher to accommodate so many team-mates who want to occupy the deep, No 10 position will be the most contentious decision Southgate makes if England are unsuccessful."

How England Can Solve Their Kane Problem

Carragher thinks midfield congestion is to blame

Carragher suggested the number of bodies being shoe-horned into central roles could have been the biggest problem faced by Kane. The 47-year-old stated: "In the build-up to the tournament there has been a clamour for both Jude Bellingham and Foden to play as the No 10, and against Serbia they did. They were always central. With Trent Alexander-Arnold in there as well, it was too congested for Kane to occupy those spaces."

Figuring out the midfield conundrum could well be the key to unlocking Kane's full potential at the international tournament. His goalscoring abilities can be vital, particularly in knockout football, but the former Tottenham forward has much more to offer than simply getting on the end of attacking moves.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 17/06/2024)