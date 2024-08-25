Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Cole Palmer could controversially leave Chelsea in 12 months' time if things don't improve at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has comfortably been the club's best player since arriving from Manchester City last summer, bagging 25 goals and 15 assists in his debut campaign and winning the PFA Young Player of the Year. The Blues, however, have not been able to match his standards, struggling for form in the Premier League and finishing sixth in 2023/24.

With that in mind, Carragher has suggested that the Englishman could push for a move to rivals Manchester United in the near future. He outlined his thinking while talking recently on The Overlap.

Carragher Touts Palmer Man United Move

Chelsea star was boyhood Red Devils fan

While speaking on The Overlap, it suddenly occurred to Carragher that Palmer supported Man United as a youngster. He was picked up by rivals Manchester City at under-eight level, however, so never had the chance to join the Red Devils.

But with Chelsea such an unstable club right now, it's not hard to envision the creative midfielder pushing for a move in the future – especially with Man United needing a new right-winger. Carragher made this point, saying:

“Something’s just come to me here. If Chelsea have another poor season, we were talking earlier about Manchester United having a real problem on that right wing. “He [Palmer] is a big Man United fan isn’t he? Would that not be something that United should visit maybe in 12 months if it doesn’t go well? You know what, I think that could happen. Yeah, Cole Palmer to Man United.”

Palmer's Chelsea Contract

Will net £60.8m over next nine years

Palmer is tied to Chelsea on a ridiculously long £130k per week nine-year contract – having just signed a new extension that would see him net £60.8m across the duration – but these things mean little in football. Indeed, if the Blues endure another poor season, having finished sixth last time out – the Englishman could push for a move elsewhere.

He could look at fellow former Blues star Mason Mount, who now earns £250k-p/w, as good reason to leave in order to make more money. What's more, his heart could tempt him to Old Trafford too.

Indeed, as mentioned before, Palmer is one of many Premier League stars to grow up supporting one club but end up playing for a rival. The likes of Michael Essien, John Stones and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all grew up supporting the Red Devils, but like the 22-year-old they ended up playing for Chelsea or Manchester City.

The main flaw in Carragher's, suggestion, however, is that Manchester United aren't necessarily a better club to be at than the Blues right now. After all, they finished two places and three points worse off in the Premier League last season.

That said, if a big wage increase was slapped on the table, coupled with his prior support of the club, Palmer may find an offer too good to turn down. And with Chelsea constantly having to cut down their bloated squad, selling players left, right and centre, they may decide to cash in on their most valuable asset.