As England continue their EURO 2024 campaign following a 1-0 win over Serbia, comparisons between the current crop of players and the heralded "Golden Generation" of 2006 have become a popular topic of discussion. The latter, a team which featured icons like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Rio Ferdinand, was renowned for its star power but fell short of achieving significant international success, pouring fuel on the flames that come with the scolding burden of not having brought football home since 1966.

And as this summer's showpiece heats up, fans and pundits alike are infatuated with the narrative surrounding whether England can finally deliver the major tournament success that eluded the golden generation, as they are among the favourites over the next few weeks. After Match of the Day posted Rio Ferdinand naming his combined lineup from England's golden generation and current players on X, it prompted Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher to do the same, and the results included five players in the 2024 squad.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Terry, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole

Surprisingly, defence was the only position where Ferdinand chose to include players from the current squad in his lineup. With Jordan Pickford beating David James to the rite of passage to wearing the number one shirt, Kyle Walker was hailed as the "best Premier League right-back in history" by the former Manchester United defender, earning him a place in the position over Gary Neville.

These were two changes to the golden generation that Carragher agreed with. The punditry duo would also see eye to eye with Ashley Cole being the deserved left-back, after it has recently become a position of concern for Southgate amid Luke Shaw's injury bouts. Elsewhere, Sol Campbell and John Terry would complete the backline with their inclusion, with neither John Stones nor Marc Guehi - Harry Maguire's natural heir as the latter nurses an ankle injury - being selected, partly thanks to the chasm between the two partnerships' longevity at the heart of England's defence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Terry earned 78 senior caps for England, and only one of them came as a substitute. During those games, the Three Lions won 50 of them, handing the former captain a 64% win rate.

Midfield

Steven Gerrard, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Paul Scholes

Carragher then opted to have half of his midfield made up of current players and the other half by members of the 2006 Golden Generation. Firstly, there was never going to be any doubts over his former Liverpool and England teammate Steven Gerrard's inclusion, as the complete midfielder played a pivotal role in Carragher's 2005 Champions League triumph by captaining and scoring in the Reds' immortalised comeback in Istanbul.

Indirectly answering the age-old Scholes-Gerrard-Lampard debate, the latter was the only one not included in Carragher's selection, with Paul Scholes taking up a role next to Gerrard in what appeared to be a diamond shape, with a defensive midfielder and attacking playmaker in the form of two Southgate favourites completing the middle of the park.

Declan Rice brought an element of stability to Carragher's team, and Jude Bellingham's recent form for club and country - which saw him score the only goal in England's 1-0 opening victory over Serbia - making the Real Madrid superstar a guaranteed pick as he rises to prominence as one of the most valuable players at EURO 2024.

Attack

Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney

England have always unfailingly possessed a talismanic striker to lead their forward line. During the golden generation, they could turn to the likes of Michael Owen and Peter Crouch, who were successors to legendary marksmen such as Robbie Fowler and Teddy Sheringham.

For Ferdinand, the 2006 stars of Owen and a young and impressionable Wayne Rooney were better than Southgate's current attacking options. But Carragher argued differently, with Harry Kane's goal-scoring record proving hard to disregard. In 92 England caps, Kane has found the net 62 times, which is more than any other Three Lions forward past and present, including Rooney, his nearest rival, who scored 53 times for his country.

After notching the Golden Boot in the 2018 World Cup, as England missed out on an appearance in the final via defeat to Croatia in the final four, Kane will be hoping for similar attacking prosperity this summer as the Three Lions aim to go two steps further and bring football home for the first time in 58 years - something the golden generation hopelessly came up short on.