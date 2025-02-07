Liverpool have been nothing short of imperious in the early stages of Arne Slot’s tenure and defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher has likened one of the Dutchman’s players to that of former Arsenal and Juventus lynchpin Patrick Vieira.

Still fighting on all four fronts, Slot has made the enviable task of filling the shoes of the much-beloved Jurgen Klopp look effortless, encountering very few problems in his quest for silverware. Thus far, he’s lost just three times in 37 games across all competitions.

That’s thanks to the upturn in performances of Curtis Jones, the ever-reliable nature of Virgil van Dijk's displays and Mohamed Salah firing on all cylinders – but there have been a myriad of unsung heroes in Liverpool’s silverware-hunting season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot, this season, became only the second manager in Champions League history to win each of his first seven matches in charge of a club.

Carragher, who turned out 737 times for the Anfield based outfit, has insinuated that midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been one of Slot’s best performers since the start of the 2024/25 campaign. Ahead of their 4-0 rout over Tottenham Hotspur, per The Mirror, he said:

“It is really interesting as they thought a lot of him when he came in. The reason Bayern Munich let him go was because they played a different system. Liverpool played 4-3-3, he was more of an attacking midfielder, he would go on runs with his long legs.”

Close

Admitting a sense of scepticism when Gravenberch was first asked to operate as the lone scanner in front of the back four, Carragher continued, “When Liverpool tried out players in the six as they were in pre-season, everyone had a go in there.

“Curtis Jones did it, Gravenberch did it, Szoboszlai did it in a pre-season so he was almost trialling players before he knew whether he could get Zubimendi. They weren’t fully sure of the idea - he was more attacking. When they decided on him, I was really intrigued, but I couldn’t see how it would work.

He then went one step further to suggest that Amsterdam-born Gravenberch – who, at the time of writing, has racked up the third-most Premier League minutes in Liverpool’s squad this season – has every chance of winning Player of the Year.

The highest compliment I can give him, I think if Liverpool go on to win the league, he would be in the running for Player of the Year.

Related 20 Best Midfielders in the World Ranked (2025) Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne and Jude Bellingham make the rankings for best midfield player in world football right now.

Likening him to ex-Arsenal destroyer Vieira, who is widely recognised as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, Carragher touched on the Dutchman’s rangy frame and how that allows him to breeze past opposition with ease.