Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been criticised for his speculative comments about Manchester City duo Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne. The defending Premier League champions suffered what could be a decisive 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday, leaving them 11 points off the top spot and outside the automatic Champions League places.

Despite being one of their star players for nearly a decade, De Bruyne was named on the substitutes' bench for the all-important clash, coming on with less than a quarter of an hour remaining. This led Carragher to claim that there has been a dispute between the player and the manager, but the 46-year-old has been slammed for his remarks.

Related Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk Aim Dig at Jamie Carragher After Liverpool 2-0 Man City The Liverpool duo were speaking in their post-match interview and took a cheeky dig at Jamie Carragher following his recent comments.

Carragher Slammed For Guardiola/De Bruyne Take

The Liverpudlian made the point on Sky Sports after the game

Speaking after Arne Slot's side picked up all three points, Carragher didn't hesitate to point out how little De Bruyne was used at Anfield, suggesting that this may be down to a rift between him and Guardiola. The former defender claimed:

"Something is going on with De Bruyne. For me, he has been the best player in the Premier League for the last five seasons. He isn't starting games and doesn't come on at half-time today. "I am not trying to cause more trouble for Manchester City but something isn't right between those two. It is sad because we are talking about one of the greatest managers, and greatest players in the Premier League. His contract is up this summer and I know he has had a few problems but something isn't right if he isn't in the team when he is fit."

Despite explaining the reasons behind his speculation, Carragher has since been lambasted for his comments by the Manchester Evening News. The outlet slammed Carragher's attempt to suggest there may be a feud, stating that Guardiola was simply managing De Bruyne as he returned from fitness, something that the coach had mentioned in a press conference leading up to the fixture.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Bruyne missed a total of 41 games for club and country through injury during the 2023/24 season.

"Kevin is fighting and training more than ever," Guardiola stated on the 25th November. "He is not 24, 25, 26 or 27, now he is a certain age. Last season he was five months out.

"The last game - before Spurs - he came to me and he said it’s the first day he didn’t feel anything for months. That’s the point, you can be ready for 90 minutes. Only I ask for Kevin and what he is looking for is no pain."

The MEN also went onto suggest that despite the gap at the top of the table, Carragher's attempt to stir the pot is an example of Liverpool still feeling worried about City's potential threat, especially if a fully fit De Bruyne can return to his best during the closing months of the season.

Related 20 Best Players in the Premier League Right Now [Ranked] Erling Haaland, Rodri and Mohamed Salah are all in the top 20 best players in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 02/12/2024