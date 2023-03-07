Jamie Carragher has criticised Casemiro for his performance for Manchester United during Sunday afternoon's loss away at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side put the Red Devils to the sword at the weekend and gave Erik ten Hag a bit of a reality check after their recent success in the Carabao Cup.

For the first time in a long while, United looked like they had no idea what they were doing at the back, conceding seven goals in quick succession in the second half to go back to Old Trafford with their tails firmly between their legs.

Casemiro, regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, was left in a heap on the floor after failing to properly close down Fabinho, which ultimately led to the second goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports the day after the game, Carragher accused Casemiro of not being "at the races."

He said: "He was very, very poor yesterday.

"I just wanted to highlight something and look at him in this position. And the reason I'm looking at him is because I think it's easy to look at Fred, Antony, Dalot, players like that.

"I think when you go away to Liverpool, and you lose that badly, you look at your big players. You look at your centre backs, you look at Casemiro, you look at Fernandes, you look at Rashford.

"I'm going to look at Casemiro, so I just want to highlight him here and early on I could just see he wasn't at the races. He actually gave away five of his first six passes were misplaced."

Carragher believes Casemiro is so integral to Ten Hag's side he can't afford to not be on his A-game at all times.

He added: "If you look at Casemiro's passing accuracy, we mentioned giving five away of his first six passes, 62 per cent.

"So he's played 18 Premier League games - that was his worst game for passing. Possession won in the defensive third - protecting that back four - he didn't win one. Tackles - he didn't win one.

"This is away at Liverpool. And again, this has been one of the best players this season. But what it also shows is how important he is to Manchester United.

"Not playing away at Manchester City - they concede six. Not playing away at Arsenal - they concede three and basically get battered. And basically not being at the races at Anfield and Manchester United concede seven.

"So what I'm actually showing here yes is a negative piece but it shows how important Casemiro is to Manchester United when he's on his game. But he was nowhere near it. He was miles off."