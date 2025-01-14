Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to dip into the January transfer window for defensive reinforcements after the Reds' 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. Arne Slot's men remain top of the Premier League after the spoils were shared at the City Ground on Tuesday.

The home side took an early lead with their first promising attack as Anthony Elanga broke free and played an inch-perfect ball into the path of in-form forward Chris Wood. The New Zealand international fired the ball low past Alisson to find the bottom corner of the net.

After a lot of knocking at the door without creating too many clear-cut chances, Diogo Jota headed the visitors level only 22 seconds after being introduced by Slot. The away side then pressed forward and had several glaring opportunities saved by Matz Selz.

Related Liverpool Fans Are Concerned About £150k p/w Star After Nottingham Forest Draw Arne Slot has now got a hearty decision to make as all 20 teams enter the business end of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Jamie Carragher Wants Liverpool to 'Buy a Defender'

He's spotted something that 'always' happens in the Reds' games

Carragher felt the Reds were still dangerous going forward, as he posted on social media: "Liverpool should’ve won tonight, but they continue to create big chances even in the games they don’t win."

However, the defender-turned-pundit is now desperate to see the club dip into the transfer market before the end of the month to bring in a defensive player. He continued to state that he feels Slot's team are becoming more and more open at the back:

"The defensive solidity they had at the start of the season has gone. Always look likely to concede. Buy a defender!!!!"

He has previously gone on record to claim Andy Robertson is in need of support in the left-back position and the Scotland captain struggled once more against Forest. Kostas Tsimikas was brought on alongside Jota and instantly made an impact, as his delivery was nodded home by the striker.

At the heart of the defence, the club look light on options, especially when considering the injury issues Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have faced in recent weeks. Slot hasn't seemed overly convinced by young centre-back Jarell Quansah, either.

Related Virgil van Dijk Named His Favourite Footballer of All Time The Dutchman, a one-time Premier League winner, named a former Barcelona star as his favourite footballer of all time.

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders could soon have the big dilemma of finding a Trent Alexander-Arnold successor if the right-back opts to leave for free at the end of his contract. Conor Bradley may be deemed the man to fill that void, but a backup would still be required. Fans are likely to agree with Carragher that a defender is needed this month.