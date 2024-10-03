Footage from CBS Sports coverage of Aston Villa's 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich has gone viral after Jamie Carragher brutally analysed Micah Richards' career at Villa Park. Years after the defender had claimed to 'burst onto the scene' at Manchester City, Richards ended up making the move to the Midlands in 2015 following a difficult loan spell at Fiorentina.

While the former England international would've been hoping to recapture his best form that saw him win a Premier League title at the Etihad, snippets of his worst moments at the club were highlighted by Carragher and Thierry Henry, showing just how far Unai Emery's side has come over the last decade.

Carragher Analyses Richards' Humiliating Villa Spell

Stats showed that the 36-year-old was an unused substitute more than he played

Although Richards has gone on to become one of the most popular pundits in British football thanks to his charismatic energy and infectious laugh, it's safe to say that the former FA Cup winner was not a fan favourite at Villa Park. Prior to his lowlights being shown, a stat appeared showing that Richards was an unused substitute (41) than he was on the pitch (31). Even more staggering was that he missed a total of 142 games for the club, more than four times the amount in which he featured.

Carragher would go on to dissect some awful moments from his colleague's time at Villa, with one incident seeing him be beaten to the ball by Southampton's Dusan Tadic despite having a 22-yard headstart. Another clip was shown where Richards left Everton striker Romelu Lukaku completely unmarked, even though he started the move in the exact same position the Belgian ended up scoring in.

The final moment came against what the ex-Liverpool described as 'really poor opposition' in Norwich. Richards can be seen leaving acres of space for a cross which would be headed home. The footage then zoomed in on the man in question with his hands behind his back as Carragher hilariously quipped 'I'm guilty your honour.'

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite playing at the club until 2019, Richards' last game for Aston Villa was in 2016.

Not to be outdone, Richards then provided evidence of him scoring a goal at Villa Park. This wouldn't go down well with the Villa faithful though, as it was actually a last-minute header that the player had scored for Manchester City against his future employer back in 2006.

Richards on His Time at Aston Villa

The defender suffered several injuries during his tenure at the club

Richards himself has been open about his struggles towards the latter end of his career. In 2023, he discussed the moment he knew his career was over on The Rest is Football Podcast. As quoted by Birmingham Live, Richards stated:

"Think of my career, I have talked about how I burst on the scene and we have a bit of a laugh with it. At Manchester City, I was always in the top three picks. You know when you are playing in training in five-a-side, I was always top three picks. I went to Fiorentina and I was always like top five picks. "So we go away with Aston Villa and bear in mind Aston Villa are not a great team. They have got like five or six youngsters coming in and you have the first-team, I remember, the thing is though it wasn’t even five-a-side, it was nine-a-side. I am not even exaggerating, I was the last pick. It was time. It continues into the dressing room that Micah was last pick. That was demoralising and that’s when I knew it was time to go."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 03/10/2019