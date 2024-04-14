Highlights Jame Carragher spent his entire career playing for just Liverpool and England but he played alongside some legends.

He was asked to name a starting XI of the best players he ever took to the pitch with and did not disappoint.

A Premier League icon such as Fernando Torres missed out with Carragher having so much talent to choose from.

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher featured on The Fantasy Football Club show on Sky Sports to reveal his dream XI, made up of players he has played alongside for club and country. Achieving more than 700 appearances for the Merseyside club, as well as featuring 38 times for the Three Lions, the full-blooded centre-back wasn't short on options.

The Sky Sports pundit was a Premier League stalwart between 1996 and 2013, and while he never won the title at Anfield, he was still a centrepiece to many great sides. From Gerard Houlier's 2001 treble winners and Rafa Benitez's Champions League winning team, to the Spaniard's 2009 nearly men, Carragher was blessed with dressing room's filled to the brim with exceptional talent and larger-than-life characters.

But when tasked with whittling his favourites down to 11 of the greatest, conundrums cropped up in every area of the pitch. Certainly, some straightforward picks were made along the way, too, with club and country captains being obvious inclusions to the final lineup. However, some significant omissions paved the way for an interesting end result.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Pepe Reina, Markus Babbel, John Terry, Sami Hyppia, Ashley Cole

Decided mostly based on how often he played with either goalkeeper, Carragher's first selection saw Pepe Reina instated over David Seaman. The Spanish goalkeeper was "by far the best" during the Englishman's time at Anfield, while his clean sheet record, Golden Glove campaigns, and 'sweeper keeper' playing style all led to further reason to pass him the gloves.

Ashley Cole and John Terry came across as easy choices, too, with the latter being hailed by Carragher as "The best centre-back I think we've seen in the Premier League era" – he's probably not wrong. Maintaining a balanced team made up of England and Liverpool legends, his decision to leave Ferdinand out of the lineup was down to his opinion that Terry adopted the same defensive ethos as him - although he made it abundantly clear that the Chelsea captain was better. Instead, Sami Hyppia - "one of the greatest signings ever" - was preferred.

The final spot in defence was handed to Markus Babbel, with Carragher explaining:

"I've got a big decision, do I keep my Sky colleague Gary Neville happy? Is he ever happy? Or do I go with Steve Finnan or Markus Babbel? I'm going to go with Markus Babbel. He won a tournament with Germany, Euro 96, so he's won international honours as well, big player for Bayern Munich then came to Liverpool. He only really had one season with Liverpool in 2001, and he got forward, got goals, that German mentality came in. We played 63 games that season, he played 58 of them."

Midfield

David Beckham, Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard, John Barnes

It's difficult to work out just where Carragher's midfield could improve. In the centre, he picked the only two players in the team who featured alongside him for the famous 2005 Champions League triumph in Istanbul, with Xabi Alonso's ill-timed departure posing as a solemn point in his selection, while Steven Gerrard beat Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard to the final cut because he "dragged the club to honours that people felt we weren't capable of".

The only non-Liverpool player to make headway in Carragher's midfield choices was David Beckham. The pundit delved into his lifestyle and icon status off the pitch briefly, before claiming that his actual football ability was overlooked and underrated.

"I think his right foot was as good as anything we've seen in the Premier League. Free-kick taking, crossing ability was the best we've seen, but his work-rate - he wasn't some prima donna - he would put more work in than anyone you would see in a Manchester United shirt."

Although only playing with John Barnes twice, when he was first starting out his career, Carragher found it difficult to ignore one of the club's greatest players of all time and refused to leave him out on a minutes played together technicality. At the vanguard of his decision was Barnes' dribbling perfection and deadly finishing technique.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard played together in 572 matches, amounting to 44,420 minutes, which is the highest of any two Liverpool players in the club's history.

Attack

Luis Suarez, Michael Owen

Fernando Torres was a notable absentee in Carragher's dream team, with El Nino's contributions to firing Liverpool within an inch of a Premier League title in the 2008/09 term - the closest Carragher ever got to a winners' medal - being overlooked in favour of the mercurial temperament of Michael Owen. The world-class marksmanship of Luis Suarez completed the pairing to put the cherry on top of the cake - ie, a team that could quite easily win the lot.

"How do you pick between (Fernando) Torres, (Michael) Owen, (Robbie) Fowler? I'm going with Michael Owen, and the only reason why is because of the cup final in 2001. He won us the FA Cup final against Arsenal with two goals, the Owen final. Torres at his best you could argue was better than Owen, but he didn't win a trophy at Liverpool. I always think when you play for a big club it's about winning trophies. Luis Suarez didn't win too much, but he was just that good."

It is scary to imagine such a strong forward line, with Michael Owen being one of the few players to win a Ballon d'Or whilst still playing for a Premier League club during his Manchester United heyday, while Luis Suarez still holds the record for most non-penalty goals in a top division season, with his 31 goals in the 2013/14 season matched only by fellow Red Mo Salah in the 2017-18 campaign.