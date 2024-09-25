Jamie Carragher says Everton should not sack Sean Dyche despite the Toffees’ poor start to the Premier League season.

The former Liverpool defender has backed Dyche to navigate Everton away from relegation once more, months after the Merseysiders escaped the bottom three in the 2023/24 campaign with just games to spare despite having eight points deducted from their total..

Everton earned their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw at Leicester on Saturday but threw away a lead for the third week in a row, after squandering 2-0 advantages against Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

The Merseysiders had some rare good news on Monday, with reports claiming US billionaire Dan Friedkin is now close to buying the club from Farhad Moshiri, subject to regulatory approval.

It remains to be seen if the new owners will decide to stick with the under-fire Dyche, having already made managerial changes to their AS Roma club, sacking club icon Daniele De Rossi after an equally poor start to the league campaign.

Carragher Backs Dyche for Relegation Escape

Carragher, speaking on The Overlap, backed Dyche to steer Everton clear of relegation for a second season in a row and suggested the Toffees should stick with the 53-year-old for the remainder of the season:

“I know the football's not amazing, but when people talk about changing Sean Dyche now, I don't quite see that. “I see Everton in a new stadium with new ownership, with a new manager next season. I do see that. “But I don't think they should be thinking about changing the manager this season in terms of like, would someone else would keep you in the Premier League? “I still think Sean Dyche would be able to navigate that.”

Following Everton’s lacklustre start to the Premier League campaign, former England boss Gareth Southgate has been linked with a potential managerial vacancy at Goodison Park.

GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Dan Friedkin could look to hire the ex-Middlesbrough boss to replace Dyche as Toffees manager.

Southgate has been out of work since resigning as Three Lions boss in July after their defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, and last coached a club in the 2009/10 season, when he left Middlesbrough in October after 151 games in charge.

David Moyes also appears to be a contender to re-take the hotseat and return to Merseyside 11 years since departing for Manchester United, with reports that he could be the number one option among current board members.

Sean Dyche's Everton Record (2023-2024) Matches 69 Wins 23 Draws 17 Losses 29 Goals scored / conceded 89 / 111 Points per match 1.25

Iliman Ndiaye Praised for Season Start

Praised as ‘the shining light’

Everton striker Iliman Ndiaye has been praised as ‘the shining light’ of the Toffees’ poor start to the season, after the 24-year-old’s efforts helped secure the club’s first point of the season.

Ndiaye’s goal against Leicester City on Sunday put Everton in front in the second half before Stephy Mavididi netted a 73rd-minute equaliser to shatter Dyche’s side’s hopes again.

BBC football pundit Troy Deeney praised Ndiaye’s performance after the match, lauding the Senegalese international’s work rate and attacking prowess:

“The last three weeks, when Everton have been really poor, he's been the shining light. He looks like he's the one with no fear. “He works really hard off the ball and on it he adds a different dimension and quality that Everton didn't have.”

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-09-24.