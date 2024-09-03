Jamie Carragher has named Eric Cantona's move to Manchester United as the best Premier League signing in history. On the latest episode of the Overlap podcast - which featured guest journalist David Ornstein - the Liverpool icon was faced with the debate around the best and worst transfers to take place in England's topflight.

With the 2024/25 summer transfer window having just slammed shut, the conversation was topical. But while there have been just as many misses as hits since the Premier League's inception in 1992, one name stood out among them all for Carragher. Cantona brought swagger and a wild energy to the English game when he arrived in 1992 and, after a short spell with Leeds United, went on to achieve legendary status at Manchester United.

The Frenchman was Sir Alex Ferguson's key to igniting a lasting reign of terror with the Red Devils as the two would go on to win five Premier League titles together, alongside two FA Cup triumphs. And for a fee of just £1million, the Red Devils would likely bite your hand off for a chance at replicating that swoop again.

Carragher Elaborates on Cantona Pick

Liverpool icon was torn between attacker and N'Golo Kante

Not only did Cantona become the first player to win the top flight back-to-back with two different sides, he was the catalyst for the beginning of United’s dominant run under Ferguson which made them the most successful English side ever. Carragher believes all of those factors mean Cantona stands above all other transfers in Premier League history.

David Ornstein picked a Frenchman himself - N'Golo Kante - but while that pick got the former Liverpool defender thinking, it was clear to him who the winner of such a contentious debate was.

“I would’ve always said Cantona, but when you’ve just said Kante then, you do think about it don’t you? Winning the title with two teams," he said.

“Obviously Cantona did that too with Leeds then he moved to United. I’d probably still go for Cantona above Kante actually, thinking about what Man United became. It became a monster in terms of revenue and money.”

David Ornstein Picks Kante

The Athletic journalist made a convincing argument

On the other hand, Ornstein made a convincing case for Kante. The third-lunged midfielder went from obscurity to becoming one of the greatest Premier League midfielders of all time, helping Leicester City achieve the impossible when they tasted Premier League glory in 2016.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: By the end of the 2015/16 season, N'Golo Kante had managed 175 tackles (31 more than any other player) and 157 interceptions (15 more than any other player), with the latter remaining a Premier League record.

The Athletic journalist said: “I think it’s N’Golo Kante. He came from nowhere at very little cost to Leicester City, helped them win a title at 5000/1 odds, and then went to win multiple major trophies with Chelsea and the French national team.

"He’s an incredible footballer to this day, and he’s a wonderful person as well, so that’s going to get my vote.”

Kante was signed by Leicester for just £5.6 million in August 2015, joining from Ligue 1 club Caen. The tireless midfielder played a pivotal role in Leicester's Premier League triumph that season before moving to Chelsea, where he went on to win the Premier League again, as well as the FA Cup, Champions League, and Europa League over seven seasons.