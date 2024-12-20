Jamie Carragher suggests Manchester United defender Leny Yoro could prove to be a great fit in Ruben Amorim’s system after being impressed with the 19-year-old’s physical attributes.

The French defender made his second start for United on Thursday in their 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup and played the full 90 minutes for the first time since arriving in a £52m deal from Lille in the summer.

Despite poor displays and costly defensive errors from his United teammates, the 19-year-old shone with confidence and offered a glimpse of his talent in the disappointing defeat.

Yoro took the second-most touches of all United players on Thursday (88), completed 68 of his 74 passes, and made three interceptions and three clearances.

Carragher, who spoke before the game on Sky Sports, was full of admiration for Yoro and pointed out that his arrival at Old Trafford may signal a ‘change in the structure’ at the club:

“He's obviously one of those signings that almost felt like United are changing the structure, the way they go about things. “It wasn't like signing Varane or Casemiro from Real Madrid, and they've had their best days, this lad’s best days are in front of him. “He looks like a centre-back. He looks like he's got that sort of great stretch, stature and presence, and, it's in a back three, obviously he wasn't bought originally to sort of playing in that system. “I think it's going to be really interesting. Because when you play in a back three, no centre-back likes getting dragged into wide areas. “But when you actually look at his physique, the long legs, and maybe he will be able to deal with it.”

Yoro, labelled 'an 11/10 talent', returned to United’s first-team training last month, having missed the start of the season through an injury he sustained in pre-season.

The 19-year-old has made four appearances under Amorim so far, including three in the Premier League, where United will return to action on Sunday, hosting Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will be looking to return to winning ways after their 4-3 loss at Tottenham on Thursday, having been disappointed with their £200,000-a-week star’s rare performance in midweek.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-12-24.