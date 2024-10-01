Jamie Carragher has called out Matthijs de Ligt for being 'out of position all the time' as Manchester United's woes continue to mount. The Dutch defender was one of the marquee signings at Old Trafford over the summer, reuniting with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag in a £43 million deal.

It's been a tricky start at Old Trafford for the ex-Bayern Munich star, though. Despite some promising moments, including his first goal for the club against Southampton, the 3-0 demolition by Tottenham highlighted major flaws in his game - something that Carragher would breakdown in detail during the latest edition of Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Carragher Slams De Light's Positional Awareness

The ex-Liverpool defender stated that the Dutchman is causing United big problems

When analysing Tottenham's opening goal during Sunday's defeat, 46-year-old Carragher was quick to point out how De Ligt failed to close down the space to prevent international teammate Micky van de Ven from bursting into the penalty area to set up Brennan Johnson. The Liverpool legend stated:

"I've noticed this a little bit with De Ligt and a lot of centre-backs. I don't understand why they don't fill the space and come over - I see this so much. "The striker behind him has got nothing to do with him. That is [Lisandro] Martinez's job. If De Ligt goes over, Martinez comes across. Now again he's actually looking over his shoulder here - forget that! Forget it, get here [to the right-hand side]. "It was a brilliant run, it was amazing, but van de Ven runs because he sees the space."

Another incident during the game was also pointed out, where the 25-year-old sprint to make a challenge on winger Timo Werner, but arrived on the scene too late. This would happen again moments later and while Spurs failed to score from this attack, Carragher recognises that this has become a consistent flaw in De Ligt's game. He added:

"De Ligt who comes flying across, goes flying into the challenge - very similar to a challenge he put in against, I think, Luis Diaz for Liverpool - because he comes from a starting position. "Two massive chances and the goal, De Ligt, a player they brought in for huge money, is completely out of position all the time so he ends up having to go flying into challenge and then you leave yourself in a situation where you can get yellow cards and red cards."

Paul Scholes Criticises De Ligt Signing

The former United midfielder believes the Dutchman does not improve United

Carragher is not the only man who is yet to be convinced by De Ligt's displays following his move to the Theatre of Dreams. Former United midfielder Paul Scholes has also questioned the signing of a man who has racked up some incredibly expensive fees in the past, suggesting that he is not a massive improvement over Harry Maguire. Scholes said:

"He might be slightly better, but it's not a massive improvement where you think, wow."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt ranks in the top six percent for both clearances made and blocked shots per game in the 2024-25 Premier League Season.

All statistics courtesy of Footystats - accurate as of 01/10/2024.