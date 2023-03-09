Jamie Carragher believes that Kylian Mbappe should leave Paris Saint-Germain after the French side suffered another early exit from the Champions League.

Trailing 1-0 to Bayern Munich heading into the second leg, PSG created few chances and both Lionel Messi and Mbappe were kept quiet throughout.

In the end, Bayern eased to a 2-0 victory on the night, thanks to goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry.

As the final whistle sounded, the entire PSG side were noticeably dejected, with the reality of a second successive Champions League last-16 exit setting in.

After the game, Carragher emphasised how delighted he was that PSG had been eliminated while stressing that Mbappe should seek a challenge elsewhere.

Carragher speaks on PSG's Champions League exit

Speaking on CBS' Champions League coverage, Carragher said: "To be honest, I'm delighted PSG have gone out.

"I just don't like the whole setup and everything about it. It's not a team, they're just a mess. Five years out of seven, they've gone out in the last-16."

He added: "They spend more money than anyone – they have the best players in the world, and you know what, it's brilliant because it just shows how important it is to be a team."

Carragher finished by boldly asserting: "Kylian Mbappe has got to leave that club."

Indeed, given the known interest of Real Madrid in the Frenchman, it wouldn't be surprising to see the forward leave for Spain next season, despite signing a new mega-contract only last year.

VIDEO: Jamie Carragher reveals why Mbappe should leave PSG

Henry compares Mbappe to himself

Carragher was joined on the CBS panel by former Barcelona and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who agreed with the idea that Mbappe should move elsewhere.

Henry admitted that he left Arsenal to win the Champions League and urged Mbappe to do the same if he has the ambition to 'compete' for European silverware.

VIDEO: Thierry Henry speaks on why Mbappe should move clubs

"I'll tell why I left [Arsenal]," said Henry. "I like to compete more than anything in the world. I love Arsenal, but I love to compete more.

"Remember the team at Barcelona - Ronaldinho, Eto'o, Messi – I was told I wasn't going to start, but I said 'we will see.'"

He finished by saying: "So if you like to compete Kyl, you have to go and compete."