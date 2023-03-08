Jamie Carragher has become the latest subject of a "fail compilation" by fans on Twitter.

Both on Super Sunday and the following day on Monday Night Football, Carragher was very critical of Manchester United's defending in their 7-0 loss to Liverpool.

However, fans of the 2023 Carabao Cup winners seemingly wanted to prove that the Liverpool legend might not be the most qualified person to tell their defenders how to do their jobs.

What happened in Man United v Liverpool

On Sunday night, Man United suffered the biggest loss in their history when they conceded seven goals without reply at Anfield to rivals Liverpool.

While Liverpool played incredibly well, with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all scoring two goals each, Man United's defending left a lot to be desired.

Raphael Varane was at fault for the first goal, as argued by Carragher on Monday Night Football, while fellow World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez was completely spun by Salah for the third.

Carragher was critical of United's lacklustre defending, and unsurprisingly, the club's fans have taken issue with some of his comments.

Video: Viral compilation of Jamie Carragher's sub-par defending

A compilation has started doing the rounds on Twitter, and it's of some of the quite poor defending to have come from Carragher during his playing career for Liverpool.

In fact, the entire compilation is just of Carragher struggling to contend with his CBS Sports broadcast partner Thierry Henry, who he quite famously absolutely hated playing against.

It seems like the argument from Man Utd fans is that perhaps Carragher shouldn't be lecturing some of the world's best defenders on how to do their job after also having had bad games himself.

However, there's no denying that the compilation isn't hilarious though, showing just what a tough time Henry would give Carragher every time they played against each other.

After watching that, there really is no wondering why the Liverpool legend has always called Henry the best player he's played against...

Who do Man United play next?

United will be hoping to bounce back from their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool when they play Real Betis at Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will next be in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host struggling Southampton, hoping to emphatically prove that last weekend's game was nothing more than a temporary blip.

Erik ten Hag's side have impressed hugely this season with their performances domestically and in Europe, which made their loss to Liverpool even more staggering.