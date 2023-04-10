At one point, Virgil van Dijk was not only the best defender in the Premier League, but arguably the best defender in the world.

And after he was criticised for his recent performance against Arsenal, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has fired back at critics.

The pundit even said that he was better than some legendary centre-backs that came before him, including Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic.

Van Dijk had a shocker against Arsenal

But although his impact on this Liverpool team cannot be understated, his performance against Arsenal yesterday stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Things did not start well for the Dutchman, with the Gunners taking an early lead through Gabriel Martinelli.

Van Dijk was at fault for that first goal, with his attempted clearance rebounding to the Brazilian on the edge of the box, who poked the ball past Alisson.

To make matters worse, Van Dijk was somewhat responsible for the second goal as well.

Martinelli turned provider on this occasion, floating a ball in from the left flank that was headed in by Gabriel Jesus.

Van Dijk misread the flight of the ball, and both he and left-back Andy Robertson lost track of the Arsenal striker.

Carragher fires back at critics

Liverpool dragged themselves back into the game and were unfortunate not to take the lead late on, with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale making some outstanding saves to keep the score level.

But Van Dijk was still rated as the worst player on the pitch, according to SofaScore.

He won just one out of four ground duels during the game, and only two of his five aerial duels as well.

And for a defender who at one point had not been dribbled past in 50 league matches, he was beaten twice in this game by Arsenal attackers.

All of which has led to people saying he has dropped off – comments which have not gone down well with Carragher.

The Liverpool defender responded to one tweet which compared Van Dijk to the likes of Vidic, John Terry, and Rio Ferdinand, three of the best defenders of the Premier League era.

“VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres?” Carragher wrote.

“Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now.

“No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team.”

The Sky Sports pundit went on to point out that no other centre-back had been talked about in the same vein as Van Dijk, especially when at the peak of his powers.

“Never mind the best CB in the league, he’s been the best player in the league along with KDB for four years before this one,” he said.

“We have never spoken about other CB’s being the best player before, that shows the level he was at.”

And after he received backlash for his comments, he fired back at one person who said Vidic was a superior player.

"If you or anyone thinks Vidic is better than VVD you’re not watching the same game! He’s miles better!!" said Carragher.

Van Dijk may not be having his best year in a Liverpool shirt, but Carragher’s point about him being the best player in the league at one point is hard to disagree with.

He, along with all Liverpool fans, will be desperate to see the defender return to his best soon.