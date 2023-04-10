Jamie Carragher was highly critical of Lisandro Martinez when he signed for Manchester United last summer.

The Englishman slammed Martinez and said he was too small after United were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford in August 2022.

"The other problem he's [Erik ten Hag's] got is the signing of Lisandro Martinez," he said on Monday Night Football, per the Daily Mail.

"Now, we should never judge managers or players too early, but I'm convinced this can't work because the size of him playing in a back four.

"Maybe he could go left-back, maybe he could play in a back three, but in a back four, he cannot play there in the Premier League."

Man Utd fan brands Lisandro Martinez the best centre-back in the league

Martinez, who stands at 5 foot 9 inches tall, has proven Carragher wrong in the last eight months.

He's continued to play centre-back in a red shirt and has been superb. His height has not been much of a hindrance at all.

He's been so good that Man Utd fan and United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge has branded him the Premier League's best centre-back.

After Carragher said Virgil van Dijk is a better defender than Premier League great Nemanja Vidic, Goldbridge replied: "I genuinely wouldn't take much notice on @Carra23 opinion on CB's.

"He told everyone Martinez would flop without watching him because he was small. Martinez currently the best CB in the league on a debut season. Sit down".

Jamie Carragher fires back at Man Utd fan for Lisandro Martinez claim

Carragher couldn't resist replying to Goldbridge and used stats in an attempt to prove the United fan wrong.

He replied: "The partnership of Maguire & Lindelof in the 2019/20 season, conceded 1 less goal than Martinez & Varane have in this campaign.

"There are still 9 games to go this season."

It's fair to say Carragher doesn't agree that Martinez is the best centre-back in England's top tier...

What next for Martinez and Manchester United?

Martinez will look to keep proving Carragher wrong in United's next match, which comes on Thursday evening when they welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford for their Europa League quarter-final first leg tie.