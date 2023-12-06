Highlights Jamie Carragher fires back at Pep Guardiola's dig with a savage response.

The Man City boss took the first dig during a press conference ahead of his team's trip to Aston Villa.

The final word goes to Carragher for the time being, but will Guardiola reply once more?

Jamie Carragher has hit back at Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City boss aimed a dig at the Liverpool legend during his pre-match press conference in the build-up to the Citizen's trip to Villa Park on December 6. The champions travel to face Unai Emery's high-flying Aston Villa side in search of a win to keep up with Arsenal in the Premier League title race after the Gunners snatched a dramatic late win against Luton Town the previous night.

The current title holders are looking to become the first side in the history of the Premier League to win four consecutive Premier League titles - having done so in 2020/21, 2021/22, and 2022/23 - but three draws in their last three games have seen Guardiola's side fall behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool in the table. Despite failing to win in the past three games, against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, the Spaniard was defiant in the lead-up to the Aston Villa clash.

Pep Guardiola takes a swipe at Jamie Carragher

Speaking about his confidence in his team after Sunday's 3-3 draw against Tottenham, the former Barcelona manager told reporters: "I have a feeling that if we maintain that level, we’ll win the Premier League. We will win it again."

Carragher wasn't the only Sky Sports pundit to feel the wrath of Guardiola, as the City boss also took aim at Gary Neville and Micah Richards for never having won four successive league titles, although his comments on the former Liverpool defender were certainly the most savage. The dig he aimed at Carragher was short and sweet, but still hit the mark, as he noted: "Jamie Carragher didn't win one (league title). Micah Richards didn't win four Premier Leagues in a row. Never, ever."

Carragher is never one to shy away from hitting back at current players and managers when he is brought up in conversation, and this time was no different as Liverpool's former vice-captain fired back via social media.

Carragher's response to Guardiola

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the Sky Sports pundit responded to Guardiola by saying: "I think I’d have probably won one if Liverpool were owned by a nation state, and pushed the rules so far that the PL charged us 115 times!!"

The 45-year-old was referring to the Financial Fair Play charges that are currently hanging over the head of the champions, with a hearing set to take place in late autumn of 2024. It was a savage reply from Carragher, but it is hard to tell who the winner is from this war of words as both men gave as good as they got. The ex-Liverpool centre-back did finish his social media post by clarifying: "I was actually praising Pep’s team after the game on Sunday."

It is yet to be seen if there will be a further response from Guardiola or if the last word on the matter will go to Carragher.