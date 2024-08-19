As is tradition at the start of a new Premier League season, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have given their predictions for the upcoming campaign, with the pair in disagreement as to who will lift the title come May. The duo often give their thoughts on what's to come over the next nine months on the first Monday Night Football of each term, and this year was no exception.

Following Leicester City's 1-1 draw with Tottenham, the pundits named who they believe will wind up being the eventual champions, who will finish inside the top four and who will be sent packing down to the Championship, with several disagreements taking place including the selection of a shock Champions League contender.

Champions

Neville sticks with his guns by choosing Arsenal to win the league

It is a case of history repeating itself, as both Neville and Carragher chose the same champions as they did a year ago, with the former Red Devil backing the Gunners to end their 21-year league title drought. Having closed the gap to Pep Guardiola's well-oiled machine, Neville believes that Mikel Arteta's time will come soon and could be as early as this season.

Meanwhile, Carragher was as assured as ever with his prediction of Manchester City, stating that they had full confidence in the Cityzens winning a fifth straight Premier League. To add to his argument, the Liverpudlian came with receipts, saying that no side in top tier English football has ever improved their points tally five seasons in a row, which the Gunners will need to finish in first.

Top Four

Carragher backs Liverpool over United while Neville includes Chelsea

Incredibly, Neville did what almost no one would do and named Chelsea inside his predicted top four, backing Enzo Maresca's team to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the Todd Boehly regime. Presenter Dave Jones revealed that the ex full-back had selected Tottenham to finish fourth but changed his mind at the last minute.

The duo disagreed on where Manchester United would finish, with Carragher questioning how revolutionary the new backroom staff at Old Trafford would be. Instead, he believes that Arne Slot's Liverpool will take their place, something which his counterpart doubts as part of the hangover from the Jurgen Klopp era.

Relegation

Ipswich will stay up according to Carragher

There was nearly a match between the former rivals about who they think will go down at the end of the season, with both predicting Southampton and Leicester to return to the second tier of English football. However, while Neville is confident that Ipswich will join them, Carragher has faith that the Tractor boys will stay up.

Instead, the former England international believes Nottingham Forest's luck will run out as he selected the Garibaldi to be the final team inside the bottom three. Having stayed up by the skin of their teeth last time out, Carragher thinks that Nuno Espirito Santo's men will begin to tumble down the leagues.