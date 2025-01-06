As Liverpool and Manchester United went toe-to-toe to produce a Premier League classic on Saturday afternoon, punditry duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both went through a whole range of emotions on the gantry – and a video of their reactions throughout the encounter has gone viral online.

The two Premier League juggernauts walked away from Anfield with a point to show after a 2-2 draw – kick-started by a wonderful Red Devils move, one that was finished off by an unlikely scorer in Lisandro Martinez, who rifled it off the crossbar.

Cody Gakpo quickly found a reply just seven minutes after the visitors’ opener before Mohamed Salah converted from the spot to give the Reds the lead. None other than Amad, a scorer of some very important goals, notched with ten minutes of play left to conclude an all-enthralling affair on Merseyside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United scored at Anfield for the first time in five meetings – the last player to score there for the Reds was Jesse Lingard in December 2018.

The away contingent erupted into raptures as the young Ivorian secured a valuable point on the road for Ruben Amorim and his entourage – and the reactions in the gantry were awfully similar as the two fierce rivals locked horns, all while Peter Drury remained as professional as ever.

Footage, posted by Sky Sports, of Carragher and Neville shows the former wagging his finger after some suspect defending for Martinez’s opener; alongside him, the latter let out something similar to a squeal of delight as his side earned a rightful lead in the 52nd minute.

Related Jamie Carragher Gives Bold Theory on Real Madrid’s Bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold The defender struggled to perform against Manchester United - and post-match, Jamie Carragher offered his comments on his contract situation.

It wasn’t long before Bootle-born Carragher – regarded as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players – was dancing with excitement, fist-bumping the air in the process, after Gakpo’s well-taken strike from the left-hand side. Neville, on the other hand, looked distraught as he remained silent.

Then came Salah’s penalty. After Drury insisted that referee Michael Oliver, by those in the VAR room, would have been told to stop the game and look at the incident, Neville said: “Yeah, he will have done. As soon as your arm is high like that in the box, you’re asking for big trouble.”

The Egyptian, equalling Thierry Henry’s goalscoring record in the Premier League as a result, made no mistake of putting his spotkick in the back of the net as Carragher winced and then cheered. Neville was rooted to his seat for the entirety of the process and showed his disappointment with a shake of the head.

Close

Both looking on with intent, the former Manchester United right-back produced one of his infamous groans as Amad swept his equaliser past Alisson Becker just ten minutes shy of the final whistle. Carragher, once again, can be seen pointing and wagging his finger – seemingly at an individual or a collective of players.

As Harry Maguire, who had the chance to bury the winner and steal all the points at the death, skied his effort over the bar, Neville fell to his seat in pure disbelief while his partner in crime, Carragher, let out a sigh of relief alongside the entire home section of Anfield.

Watch the full video of their match reactions below: