Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has offered a new explanation as to why Trent Alexander-Arnold may have decided to join Real Madrid instead of staying at Anfield. It was confirmed earlier in the week by several sources that the Englishman had agreed a deal to send him to the Spanish capital next season after his contract expires in the summer.

There have been several ideas as to why the 26-year-old would be so keen to explore a move away from his boyhood club, especially after hinting in the past that he couldn't picture his future away from Merseyside. However, Carragher believes that reasons beyond football may have influenced the defender's decision to make the move.

Alexander-Arnold's Madrid Move 'Brand' Motivated Claims Carragher

The pundit spent his entire career at Liverpool and believes that the player's branding is important to him