Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Nottingham Forest's rise from the second division to European champions in the 1970s is "the greatest story" English football has ever told. The Garibaldi are in excellent form under Nuno Espirito Santo and, despite starting the season as relegation candidates, they find themselves inside the top four and in contention for a shock return to the Champions League.

However, while they have not appeared in the competition for over four decades, it is not completely foreign territory for them, as they won the European Cup in two consecutive years under the legendary Brian Clough. Despite feats such as Leicester's incredible Premier League title win in the years that have followed, Carragher believes that the story of Clough's side has not yet been eclipsed.

Carragher Labels Forest's Story As the 'Greatest Ever Told'

No team has ever won the European Cup two seasons after being promoted

Speaking ahead of Forest's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday Night Football, Carragher was accompanied by a graphic that showed the incredible rise under Clough - one of Britain's greatest managers - as his men went from getting promoted from the Second Division to being crowned First Division champions in the space of 12 months.

This was then followed by back-to-back European Cup successes, something that only AC Milan and Real Madrid have achieved since. This all came within the first five months of Clough's appointment at the City ground, with more domestic triumphs following suit in the years until his retirement in 1993. Discussing the accomplishment, the former Liverpool defender stated:

"I think that is the greatest story certainly in English football. I don't think we'll see that again. Nottingham Forest were always the best counter-attacking team under Brian Clough. There's a nice little symmetry with the Nottingham Forest that we are seeing today."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest were the only teams to win the First Division title the year after being promoted during the 20th century.

Since leaving the club, Forest have failed to capture a top tier trophy. Their only silverware came in the form of the Second Division title during the 1997/98 season.

Related Jamie Carragher Ranked His 5 Greatest Managers in Premier League History Despite managing more games than anyone else, Carragher only put Arsene Wenger fifth in his rankings.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 06/01/2024