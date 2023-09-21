Pundit Jamie Carragher produced the perfect response to Peter Schmeichel's jibe about his former side Liverpool having to perform on Thursday nights in the Europa League.

The Dane’s former team Manchester United fell at the hands of Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich, losing 4-3 on their return to the Champions League. Despite dominating the game in the early stages, two quickfire strikes between the 28th and 32nd minute from Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry, respectively, gave Erik ten Hag's Greater Manchester outfit a mountain to climb.

Rasmus Hojlund netted one shortly after the interval but Manchester United summer target Harry Kane extended their lead from the spot kick just five minutes after. Red Devils midfielder Casemiro then bagged a seven-minute brace in the dying stages but Mathys Tel's well-taken finish that was wedged in between settled the score at 4-3.

Ex-Man United stopper Schmeichel joined Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry and Carragher from Munich to dissect the game and even managed to have a little dig at the latter, though it backfired relatively sharply. Take a look below.

Schmeichel first delivered a scathing assessment of the highly anticipated Champions League tie and what Ten Hag needs to specifically improve on should the Dutchman get out of this rut of form.

“He has so many things he needs to do with this squad of players," the 59-year-old said. "There’s some talent in there, there’s no doubt about that, but he needs to work on the mentality there. They need to be stronger, absolutely.

“You cannot go 1-0 down early in the game. What was it – 28 minutes? There’s still a lot of time to play, but you can’t go 1-0 down and then the game is over. That’s not on, and it’s not on for a club like Manchester United."

The lovable Dane then congratulated Thierry Henry, who sits on the panel at CBS Sports, for Arsenal’s 4-0 rout over PSV Eindhoven, where a litany of forward players got in on the action.

“Just congratulations to Titi [Thierry Henry]. What a performance by your team today,” he said. Henry then claimed he was merely a supporter but thanked Schmeichel for his jovial comments. “Oh, thank you, I like that. Oh wow, I don’t do much, I just support them but thank you.”

Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 4 3 1 3 Copenhagen 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Galatasaray 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Manchester United 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0

Video: Carragher burns Schmeichel with perfect response

Schmeichel then added: “Yeah, I know. But it’s your team and you love that team. Jamie loves that team from the [Europa] League, that’s tomorrow.”

Caragher then fired back with the perfect response: “You’ll be in there in a few weeks, don’t worry!” Watch the funny footage below:

Inside Manchester United's Champions League group

Man United now sit rock bottom of their group with one game played, Copenhagen and Galatasaray both picked up the solitary point in a thrilling 2-2 draw, while Bayern sit pretty at the top on three points. Next up for Ten Hag and his entourage is a visit from Turkish side Galatasaray.

In order to progression into the knockout rounds of Europe's most prestigious competition, the Red Devils must put their disheartening 4-3 result behind them. As things currently stand, they are without a host of starting XI assets and nerves will certainly be calmed once they begin to return to action.