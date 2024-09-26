Jamie Carragher enjoyed a heated debate with a Manchester City fan over their 115 charges for breaching financial rules and suggested that the Eithad Stadium-based outfit being more profitable than the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona is ‘just nonsense’.

Pep Guardiola and Co, who have won four Premier League titles on the bounce, are currently fighting a court case set by the top flight chiefs over an alleged 115 breaches, spanning between a nine-year period from 2009 and 2018.

3:48 Related Full List of FFP Charges Against Manchester City Manchester City have been hit with 115 charges of Financial Fair Play breaches. Here is a full breakdown and a timeline of events.

Controversy struck in February 2023 when the charges were announced with City claiming their surprise at the alleged breaches, which have suggested that Sheikh Mansour and his entourage have used inflated sponsorship deals to help fund transfers and hide salaries.

Carragher Calls out ‘Nonsense’ Claim About Man City

‘I don’t care how successful Man City are, that can’t happen’

Close

On the latest episode of The Overlap, Carragher headed the show in Gary Neville’s absence – and was embroiled in a spirited debate with a City supporter, Lawrence Bury aka ‘Buvey’, as they discussed the current state of play at the Etihad Stadium.

Buvey, part of The Club podcast, claimed that Mansour, the reigning champions’ owner since taking over in 2008, has transformed them into one of the most profitable businesses, refreshing the area of Manchester in the process.

The former defender started off his argument by saying: “Buvey, listen, that’s the problem when you talk about profitable business. You’re sponsoring yourself, that’s where the charges come from."

Carragher, a player with one of the most appearances in the Premier League, then suggested that the notion that City are more fruitful than the likes of their local rivals, Manchester United, and La Liga duo Real Madrid and Barcelona is ‘just nonsense’.

“When I see teams who bring the most money in, and I see Man City above Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Man Utd, that is just nonsense. I don't care how successful Man City are, that can't happen. It's impossible.”

Incredibly, in early 2023, Deloitte’s analysis insisted that City were the highest revenue generating football team, while Real Madrid took the mantle in the following year’s report. City remained second.

In response, Buvey praised his club’s success on the pitch and suggested that winning a plethroa of top tier titles has boosted them financially, all while pointing to the fact that they’ve sold north of £400 million worth of academy talent over the years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola’s side won three Premier League titles during the period of when they allegedly breached the rules.

Man City’s ‘Trial of the Century’ Began on Monday

Clubs believe, if guilty, that a points' deduction will not suffice

Close

Despite denying all charges, City’s long-awaited case – labelled the ‘Trial of the Century’ – began on Monday as those associated with the club wait nervously for the verdict, which could be damning in terms of their position in the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) as a whole.

According to The Telegraph, Premier League clubs are all in agreement that, should they be found guilty at the end of the trial, a points' deduction would not suffice given the extreme nature of the charges.

Man City - Next Five Fixtures Date / Time Opponent (H/A) Competition 28/09/24 / 12:30 Newcastle Utd (A) Premier League 01/10/24 / 20:00 Slovan Bratislava (A) Champions League 05/10/24 / 15:00 Fulham (H) Premier League 20/10/24 / 14:00 Wolves (A) Premier League 23/10/24 / 20:00 Sparta Prague (H) Champions League

The hearing is expected to last an initial period of 10 weeks but Guardiola and his entourage will remain focused on matters on the pitch: Newcastle United away in the Premier League followed by a trip to Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League.