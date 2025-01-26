Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher once revealed that he tried to 'hunt down' a former teammate after receiving his first call-up to the England squad. Carragher made his debut for the Three Lions in 1999, coming on as a substitute in a friendly against Hungary, playing just under 30 minutes in the 1-1 draw.

At the time, the defender had firmly established himself as a regular for the Reds, finishing the 1998/99 season having played in 34 Premier League games. However, the Sky Sports pundit recalled that one of his Liverpool teammates laughed when they heard the news of his call-up. Not one to let disrespect slide, the youngster made it his mission to ensure that the comment did not go unpunished.

Carragher Targeted Rigobert Song For Reaction to England Call-Up

The defender left his Cameroonian teammate limping following training

Speaking in a piece for the Telegraph back in 2022, Carragher explained how Rigobert Song - uncle of former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song, laughed at hearing that Carragher had been included in the England senior set-up and how he went on to treat the following training session like a Merseyside derby:

"On the day I was called up to the England squad for the first time he [Song] openly laughed at me with some teammates. Twenty minutes later we were training and I approached the session like it was the Merseyside derby, the usual rules of no strong tackling abandoned as I relished every opportunity to demonstrate my competitiveness, especially when Song was nearby. "A line had to be drawn. No-one was going to take the p*** out of me like that."

The Liverpool icon, who would go on to become one of the most loyal players in Premier League history, making more than 500 appearances in the competition for the Reds, elaborated that his reaction was an attempt to protect his reputation as a young player, aware that if people smelt blood coming from him, his career could be finished in a blink of an eye.

According to Carragher's version of events, Song limped off the training field after the intense battle, with the Englishman quipping: "You're not f***ing laughing now, are you?"

Song would make just 38 appearances for the Anfield outfit, and has moved into management since retiring, having had a two-year spell as the head coach for the Cameroonian national team.

