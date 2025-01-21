Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has slammed a Manchester United star after their comments about the team's mentality re-emerged following the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat to Brighton over the weekend. The loss saw Ruben Amorim guide his men to a fourth defeat at Old Trafford since he replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

There has been no major improvement at Old Trafford since the young Portuguese coach took charge, and Amorim himself even claimed that the current squad is the worst in United history. When discussing these comments prior to Monday Night Football, Carragher singled out one player for their remarks after the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield at the beginning of 2025.

The former Liverpool defender called the Argentine's words laughable

When asked about Amorim's comments, Carragher admitted he found it a bizarre thing for a manager to say. However, he then directed his attention to Lisandro Martinez's comments following the draw against the Premier League leaders on January 5.

After that positive performance, Martinez claimed that they had "changed their mindset" and played with belief and confidence - qualities that were severely lacking against the Seagulls.

This gave Carragher the ammunition to fire back at the World Cup winner, criticising his comments as United once again fell back into their bad old habits.

"I've got not much sympathy for the players in that Manchester United dressing room. They've been a joke for a few years now. I think a few weeks ago after they played Liverpool there was an interview with Lisandro Martinez when he was talking about the mentality and tapping his head. "I nearly burst out laughing when I saw that to be honest. The amount of times Manchester United have basically threw the towel in after a bad performance over the last four of five years. I've got not much sympathy for the players."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lisandro Martinez has more Premier League yellow cards this season (7) than clean sheets (4).

Martinez has been one of the biggest underperformers during his third season at Old Trafford, failing to recapture the form that made him appear to be a revolutionary signing in Erik ten Hag's debut campaign as manager. Carragher had even previously stated that the Argentina international had gotten worse under his new boss, struggling to adapt to a back three.

United will now turn their attentions to Europe as they meet Rangers in what could be an emotional affair in the Europa League on Thursday, as English and Scottish football continue to mourn the death of legendary striker Denis Law.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 21/01/2025.