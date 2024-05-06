Highlights Jamie Carragher believes that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 'can't stand each other' after their long footballing rivalry.

The Liverpool icon believes that years of the duo trying to outshine the other has led to contempt.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have spoken respectfully about each other in the past.

Jamie Carragher has given an explanation as to why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 'can't stand each other', stating that the rivalry between the pair has bred contempt over the years. In the eyes of the former Liverpool centre-back, the competitive nature between the duo has caused understandable friction.

Both players have been football's two biggest stars for the best part of two decades now, and their rivalry has become one of the greatest in the beautiful game. Clashing regularly whenever Barcelona faced off against Real Madrid, the two would constantly seek to one-up each other in their bid to underline their status as the better player.

Boasting a total of 13 Ballon d'Or's between them, each man has produced moments of magic over the years, leading to debates raging as to who the better player is. And that, ultimately, is why Carragher believes that the relationship between the pair is still frosty.

What Carragher Said About Messi and Ronaldo's Rivalry

Pair trying to outshine each other has led to contempt

Speaking to Football365, the Premier League icon said that the sheer length of the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has led to hatred between the pair. In his eyes, one is constantly looking to out-do the other, even in the twilight of their careers, but that has helped make them the two best players in the world.

"They didn’t want to lose out to the other for trophies like the Ballon d’Or – that was always the big rivalry for them every season," Carragher said. "They definitely made each other better. But I think they probably can’t appreciate that until they’ve finished. While they’re playing, I bet they can’t stand each other.

"No matter what one did, the other would come back at them. They could never rest. They could never enjoy what they’d done as much because they knew the other one would be coming back at them to go and get more goals.

"I always felt that if one of them scored a hat-trick, the next night the other one would go and get a hat-trick. They had to always completely outshine each other."

The near 20-year battle between the two has led to some of football's most iconic moments in the 21st century, and Carragher believes that the longevity of their incredible careers is to be applauded. He added that he didn't think fans would ever see a rivalry last so long ever again.

"It’s unbelievable how many Ballons d’Or they’ve both won, considering they were competing with each other. Normally, if someone would win the Ballon d’Or two or three times, they were an absolute god. These two were both winning it five, six, seven times. And you’d think, ‘If Ronaldo wasn’t here, Messi probably would have won the Ballon d’Or 12 times.’

"I’ve never seen anyone have the longevity at the top of those two. Maybe someone could get to their level for two or three years, but to go for as long as those players have, I’m not sure we’ll ever see that again."

What Messi and Ronaldo Have Said About Their Rivalry

Both have spoken about the other with respect

While Carragher might believe that there is natural animosity between the two footballing behemoths, both Messi and Ronaldo have previously spoken respectfully about the other. The former, speaking to L'Equipe in 2023, lavished praise on Ronaldo for his achievements and praised his role in one of football's "great battles."

"We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors," the Inter Miami man said. "He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football.

"I think we deserve a lot of credit for having managed to stay at the top for so long. Because as they say, it's easy to get there. What's difficult is staying there. And we stayed at the top for ten, fifteen years. It's very difficult to stay at that level and it's spectacular. And I think it remains a good memory for all those who followed us."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sergio Ramos, Diego Godin and Karim Benzema have played more matches against Lionel Messi than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, too, has not been afraid to give his rival his flowers. In September 2023, while away with the Portugal national side, the Manchester United legend said that the rivalry was now over, and that he could appreciate the years of battles that the two had together.

"The rivalry is over," he said, per NBC Sports. “It was good, a healthy rivalry that spectators liked a lot. Whoever likes Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t have to hate Messi or vice-versa because they’re both very good. They changed the history of football, and they keep on doing it.

"We are respected throughout the world, that’s the most important thing. He makes his way, I make mine, even if we are playing outside Europe. He has done well, from what I’ve seen, and so have I. It’s about continuing. The legacy continues. The rivalry, I don’t see things like that. I’ve already said, we’ve shared the stage for 15 years and we ended up being, I wouldn’t say friends, because I never dined with him, but we are professional colleagues and we respect each other.”