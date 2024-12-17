Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has named the one player that his former club should sign in order to fix a problem area in Arne Slot's team. Things couldn't be going much better at Anfield under the new manager, with the Reds sitting two points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over second-placed Chelsea.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz have become rejuvenated figures under the former Feyenoord boss, but not everyone has had a great time of it. While Andy Robertson has evolved into one of the best left-backs in Premier League history in recent years, the Scot has struggled both with injuries and tactically under the new regime, and Carragher believes he knows the player to step into the 30-year-old's shoes.

Carragher Calls For Liverpool to Sign Kerkez

The pundit hailed the Bournemouth man as 'superb'

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday, Carragher revealed that he would bring Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez to the club as Robertson's replacement. The 46-year-old explained as per the Daily Mail:

"Robertson is having a tough time and it's a very unforgiving position. He needs help. Liverpool haven't got any back-up and it's something they need to address in January. "Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth (Richard Hughes) is now the sporting director at Liverpool. Kerkez looks like a full back and he's aggressive. He's been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kerkez has more expected assists, progressive passes and has made more tackles, blocks and interceptions than Robertson this season.

Robertson has struggled to adapt to his new manager's philosophy so far this season. This was only amplified after he was sent off during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Fulham last weekend inside the opening 20 minutes.

Kerkez has become one of the most talked-about up-and-comers in English football in recent months, thanks to his impressive displays for the Cherries. His form has seen him linked with the likes of Manchester United, but it is believed that the league leaders are also keeping a close eye on his situation, with Bournemouth potentially having to prepare to replace the 21-year-old this winter.

