Jamie Carragher says he has been proved wrong about Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, after previously wanting to see a replacement signed for the Colombian during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Liverpool.com, the Reds’ icon admitted that Diaz’s impressive form at the start of the Premier League season has made him reconsider the 27-year-old’s future at Anfield, despite initially believing the club could bring in an upgrade before the season began.

Diaz has made a strong impression under new boss Arne Slot this term, scoring five goals in seven Premier League appearances, helping Liverpool to top the table after seven rounds of fixtures.

Carragher acknowledged that Diaz’s final year under Jurgen Klopp had caused him to question the winger’s long-term role as a starter. The 27-year-old managed just eight league goals in 37 appearances and was linked with several clubs across Europe regarding a potential move.

His eight league goals last season were a career-best in his three years in England, but Carragher suggested it still wasn’t enough to fully convince him, particularly given the Colombian’s injury history.

In 2022/23, Diaz missed more than half of the campaign due to a knee injury, sitting out a total of 21 Premier League matches in his first full season at Anfield.

Luis Diaz Enjoys Strong Start Under Slot

‘One of the best players in the Premier League’

Carragher, speaking to Liverpool.com, suggested that Diaz has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, bouncing back from a difficult 18-month spell:

“When I think about Liverpool I'm thinking, 'Well where can we improve?’ Luis Diaz was a player who came in, did really well, he got a couple of knee injuries and we hadn't quite seen the same player in the last 18 months. And you were thinking, 'Okay, we need maybe a little bit of an upgrade there.’ “That would've been certainly what I was thinking over the summer. There was talk of the Anthony Gordon link with Newcastle, Luis Diaz I think had a really good summer for Colombia and he's been one of the best players in the Premier League, I think, at the start of the season. “When you've got Luis Diaz in that form, you're keeping him and you're not looking to bring anyone else in. That's just a fact.”

Diaz’s recent form has fuelled speculation that Liverpool are preparing a new contract with improved terms for the Colombian, who currently earns just £55,000 per week and is only the 16th highest earner in the squad, according to Capology.

Diaz, who has been described as "unbelievable", has just under three years left on his initial five-and-a-half-year agreement at Anfield, valid until June 2027.

Luis Diaz Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.00 Expected goals per 90 0.54 Minutes played 446

Liverpool Hold Konate Talks

Over new Anfield contract

Liverpool have held talks over extending Ibrahima Konate’s stay at Anfield and are ‘positive’ that the Frenchman will sign a new agreement, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Anfield hierarchy seem eager to address the centre-back’s contract situation, with less than 24 months remaining on his current deal, in an attempt to avoid a Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk scenario, where the player lets their contract run down to the final year.

Konate has been a key player under Arne Slot this term and has started all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season, contributing one goal and one assist in 570 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-10-24.