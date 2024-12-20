On an extraordinary night in north London, Manchester United crashed out of the competition they won in 2022/23 – the League Cup – at the hands of Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-3 defeat. Post-match, one player in particular has come under the cosh.

The home side were three goals to the good within 54 minutes thanks to a Dominic Solanke brace and Dejan Kulusevski’s strike just after half-time. Joshua Zirkzee and Amad gave the travelling contingent hope before Son Heung-min steered one in from a corner.

.

A last-gasp consolation, Jonny Evans nodded home the first goal of his second stint – but it’s his centre-back partner, Lisandro Martinez, who has caught flak aplenty in the post-match discourse as Ruben Amorim’s men exited the competition at the quarter-finals stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martinez has scored just one goal – in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal – for his current employers.

In fact, his old foe and Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher, discussed his performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after he made a costly mistake that directly led to Tottenham’s second goal, while his defending for the talismanic Solanke's second goal was also dubious.

Carragher Makes Damning Martinez Admission

‘I don’t think he’s looked as comfortable since Amorim came in’

Close

Martinez, 26, arrived under Erik ten Hag’s tenure in the summer of 2022 as the pair had worked together during their respective stints in Amsterdam with Ajax – and his first season was revolutionary as he brought a commanding presence to the heart of the defence.

Albeit diminutive, the central defender was pivotal to the Red Devils tasting success – in the form of the League Cup – in his and Ten Hag’s maiden campaign at the club, while 2023/24 was marred by injury concerns as he played just 14 times across all competitions.

If you can remember, Carragher, who played a total of 737 times for the Merseysiders, infamously criticised the club’s decision to secure the Argentine’s signature purely based on his smaller stature compared to your archetypal centre-back.

In the aftermath of the 4-3 loss to Spurs, he referenced his previous comments by saying: “I think a little bit of a worry for Manchester United fans will be [Lisandro] Martinez. I was critical of him when he first came because I didn’t think he’d be able to play in a back four because he was too small.

“But he had a really good first season,” he admitted. “Now, in some ways, you think he’s perfectly suited to a back three. He can step out with his left foot, and he’s got two bigger players alongside him.”

Carragher then insinuated that although Martinez – one of the most expensive centre-backs of all time – set up Amad expertly in their Manchester derby win on the weekend, Amorim’s three-at-the-back system makes him look uncomfortable.

“And even though he played a great ball through for the winner of the Manchester derby, I don’t think he’s looked as comfortable since Amorim came in when I actually thought ‘This could almost be like the making of him. This will really suit him’ – so that’s a bit of a worry, as Jamie [Redknapp] just rightly said, he had a really poor night tonight.

Statistically, Martinez’s struggles against someone of Solanke's ilk shone through on Thursday evening. He was often lazily caught in possession – as evidenced by losing the ball on nine occasions, while he also blocked zero shots.

Defensively, he completed four ball recoveries from the left centre-back role and his three clearances helped Manchester United shut up shop for small chunks of their loss on away soil. What's more concering was his lack of up-the-field progression with him racking up the solitary key pass.

Amorim has Important Decision to Make Re Martinez

Yoro, De Ligt and Maguire all impressing under new regime

Close

While it’s too early to suggest that Amorim, who has shown his ruthless streak since replacing the departed Ten Hag, should be cutting his losses with the 2022 World Cup winner, there is plenty of merit behind a conversation being held.

Now looking a mere shade of the player he was when he first arrived in a rain-soaked Manchester, it will only be so long until he’s bound to drop further down Amorim’s pecking order with the likes of Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt all impressing.

His 90-minute display against Postecoglou and Co is not the first time, however, that a performance this season has been the subject of discussion. After his side’s 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest earlier this month, Jamie Redknapp labelled him a ‘little boy’.

Martinez's 24/25 Premier League Stats vs Man Utd Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,157 5th Average Passes 69.8 1st Pass Success Rate (%) 91.2 7th Aerials Won 0.8 9th Tackles Per Game 1.8 8th Interceptions Per Game 2 1st Overall Rating 6.81 6th

Amorim, 39, has treated the infancy of his stewardship as a bit of an audition period with all players given the chance to impress the Portuguese and his entourage. Thus far, it’s not unfair to say that Martinez is not covering himself in glory.

Uncharacteristically and, perhaps, more concerningly, there has been a lack of fight and desire – intangible aspects which he is typically so reliable for – in the 26-cap Argentina international’s approach since Amorim took over the Old Trafford helm. And that could cost him his spot.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 20/12/24