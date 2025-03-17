Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the FA should have appointed another manager over Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate's successor in the England manager role. The former Champions League-winning Chelsea boss is just the third non-native boss to take up the Wembley Stadium hot seat, after Fabio Capello and the late Sven Goran-Eriksson

The German is set to take charge of his first two games since taking the reins of the Three Lions this week, as England look to dust themselves off from their heartbreaking Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain. They will face Albania and Latvia in the first set of 2026 World Cup qualifiers, both clashes of which will be played under the lights at Wembley Stadium.

However, Carragher believes there's another man worthy of the job that Tuchel is taking following Newcastle United's 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. Eddie Howe is the best current English manager out there, the retired defender claimed, as he lamented his desire for an Englishman to be the first to guide his nation to glory for the first time in 60 years.

Carragher Believes Eddie Howe Should Have Got England Job

He called the Newcastle boss "the real deal" after guiding the Magpies to glory

A towering header from boyhood Newcastle fan Dan Burn just before the break and a sublime finish from talisman Alexander Isak in the Carabao Cup final saw the Magpies stun Liverpool on their way to a historic victory. It was the club's first trophy in 70 years, and also Eddie Howe's first major piece of silverware.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe became the first homegrown manager to win one of English football's major trophies in almost 17 years following Newcastle's 2-0 win over Liverpool in the 2025 Carabao Cup final.

Carragher thinks Howe should have been the man to replace Gareth Southgate, but England's loss is certainly Newcastle's gain.

He said (see the full segment below): "He's done a brilliant job. I think he is the real deal.

"Listen, Thomas Tuchel is a great coach, [but] it's not ideal that the England squad does not have an English manager. As soon as the job was up for grabs, I said Eddie Howe was the best option. Why didn't the FA appoint him? If the FA had appointed him, he probably wouldn't have done this today!"

Gary Neville added: "English coaching and English managers have been battered for many, many years, they don't win trophies, and for an English manager to win a trophy, for an English coach to take a team into the Champions League, to be managing a top club, to be coaching a team that's won a trophy, it's really, really important.

"I couldn't be happier for him [Howe], I think he's done a great job at Newcastle. From the day he went in there, he's been fantastic. I hope he can celebrate."

The Eddie Howe Project Has Been Justified

Newcastle owe the world to their manager

The Eddie Howe project, which many once doubted would survive under Saudi ownership, can now be regarded as an undeniable success, regardless of what the future holds. Less than four years after his appointment in November 2021 - when Newcastle were 19th in the Premier League, five points adrift of safety - Howe has delivered a major trophy.

Moreover, the first English manager to win either the FA Cup or EFL Cup since 2008 has also guided Newcastle back into Europe. Following the victory, they are assured of at least a spot in the UEFA Conference League, but with just two points separating them from fourth-placed Chelsea, all eyes will be on their pursuit of more in the coming weeks.

Silverware is the ultimate measure of success in football, and Howe has restored Newcastle to the summit, laying the foundation for a glorious era that many older Geordie generations have long dreamed of. At just 47 years old, there’s every reason to believe Howe may one day transition from the Magpies’ dugout to the helm of the Three Lions at Wembley.