Jamie Carragher has claimed that Marcus Rashford no longer has a future at Manchester United and that it is time for the 27-year-old to leave the club. Rashford made the headlines ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby when Ruben Amorim left both him and Alejandro Garnacho out of the matchday squad, stating that their "engagement with the team-mates" was part of the reason they had been dropped.

The Portuguese's bold decision paid off as the Red Devils staged a late comeback to take all three points at the Etihad, further plunging Rashford's future into doubt as the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo shone in his absence. Now, Carragher has shared his thoughts on the situation, believing the Englishman's future lies away from Old Trafford.

Carragher Believes Rashford Will Leave Manchester United

The pundit suggested the winger doesn't even make the Amorim's best XI

Speaking ahead of Sky Sports' Monday Night Football coverage of Bournemouth vs. West Ham United, Carragher described Rashford as a good player but not a great player and claimed it was inevitable that the United number 10 would be moved on in the future. The former Liverpool defender stated:

"I think in some way it feels a bigger decision than it actually is. Is Rashford in United's best XI really? How good is he? We're not talking about a world-renowned superstar here. "I actually think we talk about Marcus Rashford too much to be totally honest. He's a good player, not a great player. He's been a really good player for Manchester United. It is time for him to leave the club. Whether or not there will be any takers with the wages the lads on, who knows? I just think a parting of the ways is inevitable at some stage."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored three goals so far under Ruben Amorim.

Rashford only signed a new deal at the Theatre of Dreams back in July 2023 worth £300,000-per-week, having just finished his most productive campaign, where he scored 30 goals in 56 games. Since then, he has managed just a combined 15 in 67 appearances.

Despite being left out of the squad, the winger did post on social media after the game, congratulating his teammates for their stunning victory.