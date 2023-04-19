AC Milan shocked Europe when they navigated through a high-flying Napoli outfit to secure a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen grabbed a consolation goal late on, but Olivier Giroud’s first half goal was enough to win the two-legged tie.

Former Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori appeared on America TV for a post-match interview to dissect his performance and how he managed to contain Nigerian striker Osimhen.

The Englishman was gushing over an interview with his footballing idol Thierry Henry, and even took to Twitter to reminisce over his short but sweet interaction with the Frenchman.

“Talk to your footballing idol? Completed it mate.”

Meanwhile, CBS Sports punditry pair Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher kept mispronouncing the defender’s name.

And it wasn’t just the once.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - March 19, 2022 AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori celebrates after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Inside the interview

The lovable quartet of Kate Abdo, Henry, Carragher and Richards spoke to Tomori following the Italian giant’s progression in the Champions League.

Pronounced Fuh-kay-ow, both Carragher and Richards appeared to commit a continuous gaffe when combining his first and second name to address the 25-year-old.

Former Arsenal striker Henry gave Abdo a wry smile and then broke into fits of laughter, with the other two none the wiser of their error.

Abdo then felt the need to apologise to Tomori for some of her team’s blunders.

“We appreciate your time, and we apologise for Micah and Jamie’s chronic mispronunciation of your name time and time again.” she said.

Tomori was also quizzed by Richards about whom the better defender was between himself and his right-hand man Carragher.

At first, he mentioned Chelsea hero John Terry and then eventually sided with Richards due to his spell in Italy, though his answer was very reluctant.

Fans have grown to love their reoccurring brilliant interactions between themselves and with players on the big screen, and this time is no different.

Carragher has since offered a worthy, light-hearted apology on Twitter.

AC Milan’s Champions League campaign

Stefano Pioli’s side finished second in Group E behind quarter-final leavers Chelsea.

A two-legged contest with minimal goals at its expense saw the side from the Italian capital defeat English side Tottenham Hotspur thanks to the singular Brahim Diaz header.

They will face either their Milan compatriots or Portugal heavyweights Benfica, dependent on the result of their second leg.

An all-enticing Milan semi-final may be on the horizon, as Inter Milan currently boast a two-goal lead on their opponents leading into the second instalment of their quarter-final tie.

The Rossoneri have won an Italian record of seven Champions League titles, with their most recent secured in the 2006/07 campaign.