Jamie Carragher is not only one of the top football pundits in the UK, but the Bootle-born legend is also one of the finest defenders the Premier League has ever seen. Since hanging up his boots as a one-club man in 2013, he hasn't been shy of giving his opinions on all things football.

The 46-year-old is a regular fixture on the Sky Sports punditry panel as well as appearing on many shows with fellow defensive stalwart Gary Neville. After an episode of The Overlap's Fan Debate Show, Carragher was confronted with some difficult questions.

Asked to name the best players in world football for each position and also the greatest in each role historically, Carragher struggled at points. Below, his answers for the best players in football history are looked at a little bit closer.

Best Goalkeeper & Defender

Neville Southall, Franco Baresi

Starting in between the sticks, Carragher went with a British icon in the form of Neville Southall. In a career that started in the 1970s and didn't conclude until the early 2000s, the Welsh shot-stopper did his best work at Everton.

Southall led the Merseysiders to two First Division titles in the mid-80s and a European Cup Winners' Cup. The best goalkeeper in Everton and Wales' history, is also the greatest to ever pull on a pair of gloves in the eyes of boyhood Toffees fan Carragher.

Another man Carragher has been open with his admiration for is Franco Baresi. He previously named the Italian hero as one of his favourite players of all time, alongside former Barcelona midfielder Xavi.

Like himself, Baresi is one of the greatest one-club men the beautiful game has ever seen. Playing well over 500 games for AC Milan in a 20-year career, the Italian great is widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in football history.

Best Midfielder, Winger & Striker

Steven Gerrard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco van Basten