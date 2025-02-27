Jamie Carragher’s Three Lions career was littered with an array of top teammates – from Frank Lampard to Steven Gerrard to David Beckham – but he snubbed the aforementioned triumvirate when naming the best player he trained with at England.

Carragher, a bonafide Liverpool icon, broke his senior international duck under the stewardship of Kevin Keegan in 1999 and went on to accrue 38 caps in total. In that time, he featured for his country in two World Cup campaigns – in 2006 and 2010.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Having notched 737 outings between 1996 and 2013, Carragher is second in Liverpool’s all-time appearance charts behind Ian Callaghan.

As alluded to, thanks to his extensive career on the international stage, Bootle-born Carragher – regarded as one of the most loyal British players in football history – shared the pitch with plenty of players who hold legendary status in Wembley circles.

Irrespective of how well they played in matches, an instrumental aspect of international success is the time spent on the training ground – but who is the best player that defender-turned-pundit Carragher experienced on the training pitch?

Snubbing his ex-Liverpool teammate Gerrard in the process, Carragher opted for Paul Scholes when taking to X (formerly Twitter) announced. Praising the Ginger Prince, whose name is written in Manchester United folklore, he wrote:

Scholes best player I trained with at England. Played the role Gerrard now is for Lfc and ran the game for Man U great player. Opinions!!

It’s long been debated whether Scholes, a former player widely regarded as one of the best passers in football history, was underused by the England national team. A midfield pairing of Gerrard–Lampard was often used by a litany of managers.

Even when the central midfielder-turned-pundit was picked to represent the 1966 World Cup winners, he was often deployed out of position at left of midfielder rather than in his preferred central role – a pretty baffling decision.

Carragher, 47, and Scholes, now 50, have both transitioned into the world of punditry as part of their post-retirement regime – but, during their respective careers, played alongside one another on five different occasions between 2001 and 2004.

Scholes first adorned the famed white jersey of England in 1997, under the management of Glenn Hoddle, in an international friendly against South Africa. His final outing, despite retiring from club football in 2013, came nine years earlier at Euro 2004.