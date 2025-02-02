Often thought of as an analyst and pundit on television, it can be forgotten that Jamie Carragher was, in fact, a top player in his playing days. Featuring exclusively for Liverpool during what was often a tough period of the club's history, Carragher was a consistent member of the backline for his entire career.

From the academy to the first team, Carragher spent 25 years of his life as a Liverpool player. He was given the duties as the captain of the club following his 500th appearance in the 2007/08 campaign.

During his time with the Reds, he went on to win a Champions League, as well as three League Cups, two FA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, a UEFA Cup, and two Community Shields.

Now renowned as one of the best British pundits and sports media personalities around, Carragher has shared a lot of opinions not only on today's game but also from his playing days. In December 2024, he wrote a column in the Telegraph, sharing his thoughts on who the most feared opponent was from within the dressing room during his time at Anfield.

In this column, Carragher admitted that the most feared player was 'an easy answer for everyone,' revealing that Duncan Ferguson, the striker from the opposite side of town, struck fear into the hearts of the Liverpool backline, writing:

"That would be big Duncan Ferguson. I was a kid trying to establish myself in Liverpool’s first team when I first came up against him. I made my derby debut at Anfield as a centre-back against him. He scored in a 1-1, but I played well. "Duncan built his legend on Merseyside derbies. He never spoke much during the game, but he was so powerful you knew you would have to fight for every ball. During my era, he was the only Everton player who you could sense some of my teammates feared, especially in the late 1990s."

Now a coach, Ferguson – one of the hardest Premier League players ever – was a horrible forward for opponents to play against, using his body to outmuscle defenders, and was a real old-fashioned centre forward. Extremely effective at his role in the Everton side, the Scotsman played 268 games for the Toffees, scoring 71 goals and assisting a further 12.

Joining on loan from Rangers in 1994, a successful opening spell at Everton saw the club spend £6.10 million in December 1994. He would then go on to spend five years at Goodison Park before moving to Newcastle United in 1999 – where he once made teammate Alessandro Pisstone cry. However, after a year and a half with the Magpies, he decided he wanted to rejoin, returning for £3.75 million in 2000. After a further six years at the club, Ferguson retired an Everton legend in 2006.

Lifting Everton's last trophy, won in 1995, Ferguson started up front in the side that beat Manchester United 1-0 in the final at Wembley.

He is also the highest-scoring Scottish player in Premier League history, scoring 68 goals in the English top flight since its transition from Division One in 1992. That is 12 more goals than the second-placed Scotsman, Kevin Gallacher, who scored 56 goals in 198 Premier League appearances for Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, and Newcastle United.