Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed that his two favourite players from football history are former AC Milan defender Franco Baresi and ex-Barcelona maestro Xavi.

A defender, Carragher spent his entire senior career with Liverpool, the club where he spent time as a youth academy player. Initially a full-back, Carragher transitioned to a more central role in the Reds' defence in 2004 and would find his best form there, remaining a centre-back until his 2013 retirement.

In his 17 years as a player, Carragher won a UEFA Cup, now known as the Europa League, two FA Cups, and three League Cups. Most famously, he was part of the Liverpool team that won the 2004/05 Champions League, with the Reds staging a famous comeback against AC Milan in what is widely cited as the greatest final in the competition's history.

Carragher Adored Watching Xavi

Ex-Barca midfielder was one of the best

Speaking in an interview with Graham Hunter, Carragher first detailed his love for Xavi, who spent 17 years playing for Barcelona between 1998 and 2015 and won numerous honours with the Catalan giants. The Spaniard, who has since entered management and been in charge of former clubs Barca and Al-Sadd, has often been regarded as one of his generation's finest players.

Xavi was never the quickest or the strongest on the football pitch, but his technical ability was so superior that it scarcely mattered, something that Carragher has acknowledged and cited as a reason for such praise.

“I used to watch a lot of Spanish football when I was a younger player and it wasn’t when Barcelona were doing well. It was around the time of Rafa’s (Benitez) Valencia, (Irueta’s) Deportivo La Coruna. I used to watch those teams and they were doing really well. Barca weren’t doing that well, I think it was at a time when Xavi was getting a little bit of criticism from Barcelona supporters. I used to watch them a lot and be like, ‘I love this player.’

“What defines, I feel, world-class players, is players who stand out in (the international) environment. The Spanish lads would come back to me, and I’d be saying, ‘What’s Xavi like in training?’ He was a level above World Cup winners.

“The thing I loved about Xavi was that nobody in the world, whoever played against him, could stop him (from) doing what he wanted to do. No-one could go and get the ball off him, you couldn’t stop Xavi from running a game. How good is that? I loved Iniesta, don’t get me wrong, but it was almost like Xavi was in charge of the team.”

Baresi Another of Carragher's Idols

Former Italy defender is an AC Milan hero

Xavi was not the only ex-pro to have been praised by Carragher, who himself played as a midfielder in his youth. The Liverpudlian also cited Franco Baresi as one of his favourite players within the game. Baresi spent his entire professional career with AC Milan, representing the club for two decades in one of their best-ever eras, as either a sweeper or a central defender, the latter being the position that Carragher found his best form in.

Despite a diminutive stature when compared to other centre-backs, Baresi always ranked amongst the best as a player, such was his understanding for the game and the natural ability he had when it came to being a defender.

“I’d say my two favourites are Baresi and Xavi because it’s the brain. The thing I love about Baresi is he’s only 5’9”, he’s not 6’3” and dominating in the air. To get to that level, he had to think. It’s the same with Xavi in that, you don’t look at him and think (he is an) athlete, but he’s quick across the first five or ten yards. It’s the brain. “I always felt Baresi, that Milan team may be slightly different, they weren’t as possession-based. It was maybe the best defensive unit you’ve ever seen, the organisation with pushing up, being compact, catching people offside. It was like Baresi told everyone else what they had to do and I always felt (it was the same) with Xavi."

Reiterating his love for an intelligent player, the former defender added: "That’s why, if I’m ever asked who my favourite two people in football are, the ones that get my juices flowing are the ones who haven’t got the full package, but the brain is on another level to other footballers.”