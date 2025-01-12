Jamie Carragher enjoyed a successful 17-year playing career for Liverpool. From 1996 until 2013, the former Reds defender won seven major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2005. Rafa Benitez's side were 3-0 down at half-time in Istanbul against AC Milan but miraculously came back to win the final on a penalty shootout.

Despite Carragher's success in Europe and domestically, with two FA Cups and three League Cups, he was unable to win the Premier League during his career. The 46-year-old made 508 Premier League appearances, playing home and away against some of the best teams the division has ever seen. During a Monday Night Football appearance in October 2022, Carragher was asked about his favourite Premier League stadiums. Here are his top three.

Carragher Names Goodison Park as One of His Favourite Stadiums

The former Liverpool defender also included Anfield and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

As part of a Q&A alongside Roy Keane on Monday Night Football (MNF) in October 2022, Carragher was asked which three stadiums were his favourite Premier League venues. The former Liverpool defender named Anfield, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Goodison Park as his three choices. Explaining his reasoning, the 2005 Champions League winner said:

"Anfield, for obvious reasons. Tottenham's ground right now. I think we've very rarely ever had an English team with the best stadium in the world. And I'd say Goodison - memories there as a kid and that old-fashioned ground that you don't see too much. They've only got another year and a half at that place."

Carragher grew up as an Everton fan when he was younger, during the 1980s, when the Toffees won the First Division twice and the FA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1984 and 1985, respectively. The club's home has been Goodison Park since 1892, but from the start of next season, they will move into their home, Bramley-Moore Dock.

Since 1992, Everton are one of six English clubs that have not been relegated from the Premier League, and they will be desperate for this record to stay intact as they move into their stadium next season. Carragher ended his career with 16 wins in 30 matches against Liverpool's arch-rivals. He lost five times against Everton, with four of them coming at Goodison Park.

The 46-year-old also named Anfield in his top three, where he enjoyed many famous European nights against the continent's elite sides. Also, he named the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened in 2019, as one of his favourite Premier League stadiums. The 62,850-capacity ground cost Spurs over £1 billion, becoming the third-largest stadium in the country, behind Wembley Stadium and Old Trafford.

