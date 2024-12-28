Jamie Carragher has become one of English football’s most renowned figures since transitioning from defender to pundit in 2013. Over the last decade or so, he hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind on matters – from post-match rants to long and detailed conversations on an array of platforms.

His made-for-consumption personality and tactical know-how makes him the perfect partner for ex-Manchester United skipper Gary Neville – and once, he named the five best players of all time and, for something extra to chew on, an honourable mention.

Despite being an Evertonian at birth, Carragher’s entire senior career was spent at the Toffees’ fiercest rivals in Liverpool. A centre-back by trade, the 38-cap England international won all manner of silverware but never the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carragher is Liverpool’s second-highest appearance holder (737).

The crowning moment of his 737-game career on the red side of Merseyside was ‘The Miracle of Istanbul’ when Rafael Benitez’s side overcame the brilliance of AC Milan, led by Carlo Ancelotti, in the 2005 Champions League final based in Turkey.

By virtue of his Anfield-based longevity, Carragher had the displeasure of playing against some of the beautiful game’s most lethal forwards, which included the likes of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is held in high regard among Real Madrid circles.

Following Argentina’s penalty shootout win against France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Bootle-born Carragher – widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history – named the best five footballers of all time.

Messi, now 37 years of age and enjoying the twilight period of his career with Inter Miami, somewhat completed football by lifting the most prestigious trophy in world football and cemented himself as one of Carragher’s best players of all time.

Although the World Cup had managed to elude him throughout his illustrious career, he certainly played a pivotal part by bagging a double in La Albiceleste’s triumph.

Diminutive in size but monumental in worldwide influence, the Rosario-born talent was named alongside the aforementioned Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Pele and Zinedine Zidane – but later conceded that he would be against exchanging the latter for Johan Cruyff.