Jamie Carragher has named Roy Keane, Gary Neville, and Micah Richards as his three favourite pundits. The former defender spent all 17 years of his playing career on Merseyside at Liverpool, making 739 appearances, and winning 11 trophies, including the coveted Champions League on a memorable night in Istanbul in 2005.

Hanging up his boots for the final time at the end of the 2012/13 season, Carragher is now widely touted as one of Liverpool's greatest ever players, and is one of their most loyal servants, having made the second-most appearances in the club's illustrious history.

Now in a punditry role, Carragher has become synonymous with Sky Sports' Premier League coverage, whilst he is also part of CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage. Having a plethora of experience behind him working with some of football punditry's biggest names, Carragher was quick to name three close colleagues as his favourites.

Carragher Named Keane, Neville and Richards in His Top 3

He named two of his biggest on-pitch rivals, and another former opponent

On an episode of Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, when asked by presenter David Jones to name his three favourite pundits, Carragher did not hesitate in naming Keane, close-working compatriot Neville, and Richards, calling them the three people he 'liked working with the best'.

Furthermore, he also highlighted how each one had a completely different style of punditry, describing Keane as no-nonsense, Neville as someone who really goes into depth in his analysis, and Richards as the life and soul of the studio.

"I will go with Roy [Keane]. The three I have picked are completely different. So I think Roy is the absolute master of cutting through - maybe he will feel the nonsense that me and [Gary] Neville come out with - one word can just change it, light up a studio, change the mood, get to the point. So I think there is no one better at that. I would have to say my companion Gary, in terms of going into depth...and I am going to go for big Meeks [Micah Richards] because he is completely different. So you've got, sort of someone who gets right to the thrust of it, Gary, who goes into a bit more detail, and Micah, who brings that sort of light-heartedness. I've picked those three because they are the three people I like working with the best."

Whilst the phrase 'light up a studio' somewhat contrasts Keane's hard-nosed approach from his playing days, 'getting to the point' feels much more apt. The Irishman has carried over his no-nonsense approach into his broadcasting career, and by not holding back his opinions, he has brought a certain entertainment value and, as such, has become very much a fan-favourite. He has even been touted as one of the best pundits/analysts in not just football, but in the sporting world, up there with the likes of UFC's Joe Rogan, and American Sports analyst, Stephen A. Smith.

Similarly, Neville is a fan-favourite across the UK, actually topping the vote of a survey carried out by BoyleSport last year that featured 1,000 fans. Having narrowly edged out Keane by earning 13.42 percent of the vote to his former teammate's 13.31 percent, Neville has been praised for his deep-dive analysis of games, while he has not shied away from expressing his views, however controversial they may be.

On the other hand, Carragher is more accustomed to working with Richards in the American market on CBS' Champions League coverage, where the pair, along with Kate Scott and Premier League legend Thierry Henry, often see clips of theirs making the rounds on social media due to their more light-hearted and fun approach to broadcasting. Richards' infectious laugh is a particular highlight.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 15/01/2025.