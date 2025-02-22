Jamie Carragher is a man of many words, and sometimes his opinions can cause controversy, but when he speaks, you often listen. He spent 17 years playing for Liverpool and earned a reputation as one of the most hardworking centre-backs in Premier League history.

The footballer-turned-pundit, often seen having it out with Gary Neville on Sky Sports on weekends, was a member of England's 'Golden Generation', often criticized for failing to win a major trophy. For his part, Carragher often played backup to John Terry and Rio Ferdinand, arguably two of the greatest defenders in British football history.

It may come as a surprise to hear that neither the former Chelsea captain nor Manchester United skipper was named in Carragher's dream XI of British footballers. He selected his team of 'British Lions' when speaking to The Daily Mail back in May 2013, two months before calling time on his playing career.

Goalkeeper

Neville Southall (Wales)

Jamie Carragher has made it no secret that he admired Neville Southall despite the iconic former Welsh goalkeeper spending much of his career with Liverpool's rivals Everton. He is often recognised as one of the best British shot-stoppers in history and was just the third keeper to be named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 1985.

Southall was commander and chief of his box and possessed excellent shot-stopping abilities, helping Everton win the First Division title twice, in 1985 and 1987 and the Cup Winners' Cup in 1985. A role model and a leader who is one of the best talents Wales has produced.

"I was an Evertonian as a kid and I stood behind him many times on the terraces so I couldn't look beyond Big Nev as my goalkeeper. He saved Everton so many times over the years and even now he's still probably the best 'keeper I have ever seen." - Jamie Carragher speaking to FourFourTwo.

Neville Southall Career Clubs Everton, Stoke City, Southend United, Bradford City, Torquay United Club Appearances 735 Club Clean Sheets 257 International Appearances 92 International Clean Sheets 34 Major Individual Achievement FWA Footballer of the Year Major Trophies English First Division Title (2x), European Cup Winners' Cup, FA Cup (2x)

Defenders

Phil Neal (England), Bobby Moore (England), Tony Adams (England) Ashley Cole (England)