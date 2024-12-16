Summary Jamie Carragher is one of the most iconic Premier League names for his work on and off the pitch.

In 2022, the former defender was asked to name his all-time Premier League XI without any Liverpool players.

Legends such as Wayne Rooney and Ashley Cole miss out.

Creating an all-time Premier League XI is a challenge that always sparks debate. With so many legendary players gracing England’s top tier over the years, every fan has their own idea of who deserves a place. The task becomes even more compelling when restrictions are added, such as excluding certain clubs or players, forcing difficult decisions and lively discussion.

Few are better suited to take on this challenge than those who have competed at the highest level. Enter Jamie Carragher, the Liverpool icon who made over 500 Premier League appearances and became one of the league’s most respected defenders. Now a prominent pundit, Carragher’s sharp analysis and extensive knowledge of the game make his footballing opinions carry significant weight.

In 2022, the Liverpudlian faced a unique twist on the classic Premier League XI selection process while appearing on The Overlap: he had to leave out all Liverpool players. This meant iconic figures like Steven Gerrard, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah were off-limits, forcing him to look beyond the stars he played with or admired at Anfield.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, Vincent Kompany, John Terry, Denis Irwin

In goal, Jamie Carragher selected the iconic Peter Schmeichel, widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history. The Great Dane's commanding presence and penchant for pulling off incredible saves made him an easy choice in a position filled with standout names.

At right-back, Carragher included his long-time rival and now colleague, Gary Neville. Despite their historical clashes, Neville's consistent success and leadership at Manchester United earned him the spot. On the left-hand side, Carragher made a surprising choice by opting for Denis Irwin over Ashley Cole. Irwin, often described by Sir Alex Ferguson as a dependable "eight out of ten" every week, edged out the Chelsea legend.

In central defence, Carragher showcased his admiration for true leaders. He selected Vincent Kompany, the linchpin of Manchester City's multiple title-winning sides, alongside Chelsea's legendary captain John Terry. Both defenders not only brought immense skill to their teams but also served as inspiring leaders, cementing their statuses as two of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history.

Midfielders

Patrick Vieira, Roy Keane, David Silva