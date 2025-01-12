Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher, having spent his childhood as an Everton supporter, played the entirety of his career on the red half of Merseyside – and he once ruffled a few feathers when naming the ‘most overrated’ players in football history.

Carragher, born and raised in Bootle, turned out a grand total of 737 times for the Merseyside-based outfit and was instrumental in their Champions League-winning 2004/05 campaign before hanging up his boots and turning his hand to punditry.

His made-for-consumption personality, combined with his know-how of England’s top flight and its intricacies, has made him one of the best on the scene at analysing games, especially when alongside his partner in crime Gary Neville.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carragher is Liverpool’s second-highest appearance maker of all time (737) behind Callaghan’s 846 appearances.

Now one of the frontmen of Sky Sports’ football coverage, Carragher took to Monday Night Football in 2020 to suggest that Paul Pogba – who was on Manchester United’s books at the time – was the most overrated player in the history of football.

At that time, the Frenchman’s agent, Mino Raiola, urged the Red Devils to sell their record-signing, regarded as one of the 'most disrespected' players in football history, or risk losing him on a free transfer when his contract came to an end in the summer of 2022, as the Le Havre graduate would not be penning a new one.

Upon the late Raiola’s admission, Carragher said that Manchester United, who were managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the time, should pounce at the chance of letting him move onto pastures new before labelling the pair as a ‘disgrace’.

“Get rid! I’ve been saying this for 12 months. The most overrated player I’ve ever seen in my life!”

On the contract situation, Carragher said: "I think the two of them [Raiola and Pogba] are a disgrace. We'll all look at the agent now and say: "Ask Pogba what does he think" - agents in this day and age are not just agents, they're a parent, they're their best friend, they're a financial adviser, they book holidays, they go away with each other.

"Those two will be like that (crossed fingers), he'll be Pogba's best mate. So Pogba will be well aware of what was going to come out of his mouth, and if he wasn't, he should sack his agent."

The talismanic central midfielder’s time at Old Trafford – across his two separate spells – was nothing short of disappointing after emerging as one of world football’s classiest operators in the centre of the park for Juventus between 2012 and 2016.

After Manchester United let him go four years earlier, they broke the bank under Jose Mourinho’s tenure to see the French showman return to the Theatre of Dreams – but, despite showing his brilliance every now and again, failed to pull up trees.