Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has admitted he "hated" Gary Neville during their playing days. The Sky Sports pair were fierce rivals throughout the 2000s, but since hanging up their boots, they’ve developed a close friendship while analysing the game’s biggest talking points.

Carragher’s initial dislike for Neville is hardly surprising, given the long-standing rivalry between Manchester United – where Neville made his name at right-back – and Liverpool, where Carragher cemented his legacy with a club-record 737 appearances. The two clubs have been locked in a battle for supremacy since the 1960s, and while United have struggled in the post-Ferguson era, the animosity endures.

Both Carragher and Neville were local lads who grew up immersed in the rivalry, adding even more fire to their encounters on the pitch. Since those heated days, the pair have exchanged plenty of playful digs, with Carragher – a 2005 Champions League winner – often leading the charge.

What Jamie Carragher Said About Gary Neville

He suggested the right-back used to play up to the fanzines to become more popular

Speaking on the Super 6 Podcast, as per The Sun, Carragher said: "I hated him a little bit. Can you hate someone a little bit? You just hate them, I suppose!

"There was a big rivalry between the clubs but he's kissed his badge and said things about people from Liverpool. He was just basically playing up to the fanzines and trying to get in with the Manchester United fans."

Carragher's comments were delivered in jest. But he later joked: "Who cares about Gary Neville, even if you're a Man Utd fan? He is a right-back. Nobody is really interested in right-backs." Of course, this sentiment has changed somewhat since the rise to prominence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it hasn't stopped the duo from bantering each other.

In 2006, Gary Neville sprinted the full length of the Old Trafford pitch to celebrate Manchester United’s last-minute winner against Liverpool, right in front of the away fans. Though he was slapped with a £10,000 fine for the celebration, Neville later admitted it was worth every penny.

Neville and Carragher were part of numerous fiery encounters during their careers, including Liverpool’s hard-fought 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in December 2000. But it has been the latter who has had more laughs since they became pundits, as shown by the video below looking at the duo's live reaction to Liverpool's 7-0 thumping of the Red Devils in March 2023.

The two began an unlikely friendship and discovered a shared love for winding each other up on social media after becoming media partners in 2013. Their playful banter quickly became a fan favourite for Sky Sports viewers, and it’s a perfect example of how the best cure for a fierce rivalry can often be an unexpected bond.