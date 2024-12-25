Jamie Carragher has named Goodison Park his favourite away ground he played at during his football career. The Englishman spent his entire career playing for Liverpool and got to show out in front of some incredible crowds over the years. Almost every week, he got to perform in front of the famous Anfield atmosphere.

The ground is famous for its electricity and it has one of the best atmospheres in the world. It's not the only ground that Carragher played at, though, and when asked on social media to name his favourite away ground, he surprisingly chose Liverpool's chief rivals Everton and their home of Goodison Park.

Carragher Named Goodison Park His Favourite Away Ground

He grew up an Everton fan

On the surface, Carragher picking his former team's rivals for his favourite ground to visit during his career might seem a little odd. His reasoning all boiled down to the atmosphere that was on display at Goodison Park during the Merseyside Derby, but also that Liverpool never felt threatened by the Toffees' squad. The former centre-back grew up as an Everton fan, but joined the Reds' academy as a youngster and his allegiances soon switched. He then took part in many heated derbies between the two teams, but there was always a significant gulf in class, with Liverpool a much stronger team.

As quoted by Tribuna, he said:

"You class Everton as a rival, obviously, alongside a Chelsea or United or Arsenal, but they were never as good as those teams. So when you’re going to their grounds, intimidating atmosphere, almost like a derby game at Old Trafford, top quality players, so it is always going to be difficult to win there. But, with Everton it was that atmosphere, it was a derby game, but we were better than them and you always knew that. "We had a great record there in terms of winning. I think of all the success Liverpool had in the 70s and 80s, but I think under Gerard Houllier we won there four years in a row there, which was a record. Even Jurgen Klopp’s team I don’t think do that. We had a great record at Everton, I used to love going to Goodison. Great atmosphere."

While he grew up as an Everton fan, Carragher became a legend with Liverpool during his career. He spent his entire run on the pitch with the Reds and played close to 750 games for the club. He never managed to win a Premier League title during his career, but he's still regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the division's history and has since gone on to become a successful pundit, working with Sky Sports on some of the biggest football matches every single year.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 23/12/2024