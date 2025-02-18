As a true Liverpool legend, making over 700 appearances for the Reds, Jamie Carragher certainly came up against a few brilliant teams over the years. He finished his career as a Champions League winner, while he also lifted the FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Cup during his time at Anfield.

This is enough to make him one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players. However, there is one major honour notably missing from his trophy cabinet. Indeed, he never won the Premier League.

Playing top-flight football between 1996 and 2013, this era was dominated in England by three teams really: Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea – and to a lesser degree Manchester City. With that in mind, it's no surprise that he named one of them as being the 'toughest' team he ever played against when speaking to Sky Sports.

Jamie Carragher Praised Arsenal's Invincibles as the Best

"You couldn’t knock them out of their stride"

While Manchester United won more Premier League titles than any other team during that era, Carragher revealed that Arsenal were the team he found the most difficult to cope with. Specifically, he was talking about Arsene Wenger's Invincibles, explaining: