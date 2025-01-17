Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher once listed a former Premier League and Champions League winner amongst the club's worst ever signings, saying that he couldn't remember the player 'having a good game.' Carragher is one of the Reds' most tenured stars in history, having made 737 appearances for the Anfield outfit over a two-decade period.

During that time, the full-back turned centre-back experienced the highs and lows of football, going from conquering Europe to being part of one of the worst Liverpool sides in recent history under the likes of Roy Hodgson. Naturally, with such lows came poor players who were not at the level required to play for such a club, and back in 2016, Carragher revealed which three players he viewed as the worst purchases the club made.

Carragher Named Mario Balotelli as One of Liverpool's Worst Signings

Another Italian and one of Steven Gerrard's biggest enemy were also listed

Speaking in a Q&A session with the Daily Mail, Carragher was asked who he believed was Liverpool's worst signing during his time at the club. After proclaiming that there had been plenty of duds, the Sky Sports pundit eventually settled on Mario Balotelli, Alberto Aquilani and El-Hadji Diouf as his choices:

"There's been a few. El Hadji Diouf has got to be up there. Alberto Aquilani would have to be up there as well. We spent a lot of money on him. He was signed injured, he left injured and I can't remember him not being injured. I can't believe we signed Mario Balotelli! "The thing with Balotelli is everyone always says it's the off-the-field antics, but I wouldn't care if he was doing it on the pitch. People tell me he's got talent but I can't remember him having a good game. He has to be No 1 with Aquilani and Diouf."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Balotelli scored just four goals in 28 appearances for Liverpool.

Having already proven himself to be a troublesome character in English football at Manchester City, Balotelli's arrival on Merseyside was one that shocked many, as the Italian had been handed the responsibility of replacing superstar striker Luis Suarez. The move ultimately didn't go to plan, though, and Balotelli would leave the club two years after his arrival.

Elsewhere, compatriot Alberto Aquilani ended up becoming one of the worst midfielders in Premier League history after his ill-fated move from Fiorentina. As for El-Hadji Diouf, he failed to ever endear himself to Liverpool fans and was known to have had issues with club captain Steven Gerrard - something that continued long after both players had left the club.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 17/01/2025.