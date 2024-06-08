Highlights Jamie Carragher has named several players Gareth Southgate should have taken to Euro 2024.

Carragher believes Branthwaite's omission from the squad was Southgate's biggest mistake.

The Liverpool legend also thinks Jack Grealish and James Maddison should have been on the plane.

One of the more unusual beauties of football is that there is never a right or wrong answer. Everyone has a different opinion to each other, and it paves the way for many great debates. In the modern day, perhaps there's nobody better positioned to broadcast their own judgement on current matters than Jamie Carragher.

The former Liverpool and England defender has thrived in punditry since his retirement in 2013. Although he may not have the managerial experience of his Sky Sports partner Gary Neville (though that's up for debate, too), Carragher has often impressed viewers with his patent knowledge of everything to do with the beautiful game.

Now with EURO 2024 on the immediate horizon, the Englishman named a 26-person squad of his own on Instagram ahead of the showpiece tournament to name. More than less, the pundit opted for the same players as Gareth Southgate did, but there was one notable omission in the recent update that had Carragher amazed, with Jarrad Branthwaite being highlighted as England's "present and future", while the retired 38-capped defender also noted Jack Grealish and James Maddison as players he would have taken if it was up to him to decide.

Jamie Carragher's 26-man England Squad Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson Defenders Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Joe Gomez, Luke Shaw, Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi Midfielders Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton, Kobbie Mainoo, James Maddison, Jude Bellingham Forwards Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden

Goalkeepers & Defence

Carragher believes Branthwaite's exclusion is Southgate's worst decision

Branthwaite only made his debut for England as a substitute against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night, but there has been a lot of clamour for his selection. The 21-year-old has enjoyed such a stellar year in a stuttering Everton side that the Toffees value him between £50m-60m amid interest from Manchester United this summer.

After Harry Maguire's calf injury that he sustained towards the end of the Premier League season ruled him out of the final squad, it was thought that the Everton defender would be a natural replacement for Southgate's first-choice centre-back. But with neither Maguire nor Branthwaite having a seat booked on the flight bound for Germany, eyebrows were raised. Carragher posted on X:

While uproar often included fans throwing shade towards Lewis Dunk's inclusion, Carragher argued that he'd have replaced Ezri Konsa, despite the versatile Aston Villa defender playing an instrumental role in Unai Emery's Champions League-qualifying team.

Except for Branthwaite and Konsa, though, Carragher agreed with Southgate's other defensive options, with it now looking likely that Marc Guehi - after starting in both pre-tournament friendlies - will be the one to partner John Stones when the first whistle sounds.

Midfield

Influential James Maddison should be heading to the Euros

The second of three players axed this week who Carragher feels shouldn't have been is James Maddison. While the former Liverpool star agreed on the rest of the midfield blueprint, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, and the rising stars of Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton all featuring, the Tottenham attacking midfielder was unlucky to have missed out on participation this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Maddison finished with the joint-third most assists in the 2023/24 Premier League season, having provided nine - one more than Phil Foden and the same amount as Bukayo Saka.

When Ange Postecoglou set a new Premier League record for the best start by a manager after nine games, having picked up 32 points to push Tottenham to the top of the table by November, Maddison was celebrated as the key cog in the north London side's resurgence.

Back playing exciting football, the 27-year-old was the all-action go-getter of the team, and he had seemingly nailed down a spot in Southgate's squad. Nevertheless, he has become a notable absentee as of late, and with Foden and Bellingham also rivals for his position, the battle for the Three Lions' number 10 shirt has probably never been this hotly contested, with Maddison a victim of choice overload.

Attack

Out with the old, in with the new - a bold new strategy adopted by Southgate

After an impressive cameo against Bosnia on Monday night, many felt that Jack Grealish took a massive step into the finalised England squad. Yet, with Southgate finally sticking to his principles and undergoing a selection process that places importance on club form, the Manchester City winger was another to go onto the chopping block.

Carragher tweeted (again) about the decision, suggesting that Southgate's new strategy echoed that of a more experimental end-of-tournament philosophy. He said:

It is no secret that the England manager has his favourites, but EURO 2024 shows a changing of the tides in that aspect. No longer will Southgate rely on the more experienced players that he picks at every tournament, no matter what. Instead, he flaunts a new strut of a high risk and high reward ethos. But with Carragher arguing that tournament know-how is still a vital part of major international competitions, the former Liverpool star would have selected Grealish over Jarrod Bowen.

Certainly, the winger's minutes have been limited this season, but he offers an alternative route to goal when he does play. Whereas England have a surfeit of wide men who like to cut inside and shoot, Grealish is the opposite, and his traditional style of play might have brought fresh impetus to a 26-man squad brimming with youth and excitement.

Carragher agrees with the rest of the attacking unit - and for good reason. Harry Kane has always been a reliable frontman for club and country, and he is accompanied by Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Anthony Gordon, who have all had spectacular seasons in their own right.