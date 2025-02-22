Jamie Carragher has revealed that there's one footballer currently at Arsenal who he wishes was a Liverpool player right now. The two teams are engaged in a title race at the top of the Premier League and it's the pundit's former team who are comfortable in the lead at the moment. Arne Slot's men are currently sitting eight points clear of the Gunners, who have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's side face an uphill battle if they are to get their hands on the title for the first time since 2004.

Following his arrival in the summer of 2024, Slot has had a tremendous start to life in England. Replacing Jurgen Klopp was a tall task, but it's one he's done with ease and a large reason for that is the impressive squad of players that he inherited from the German coach. With Federico Chiesa the only player brought into the side, the team has been firing on all cylinders. Still, there's always room for improvement and Carragher has admitted that there's one star currently playing for the Reds' title rivals that he wishes was at Anfield instead. There's been a lot of talk about the club's need for a new striker, but the pundit is interested in a defender.

Carragher Wishes Jurrien Timber Was a Liverpool Player

He's a big fan of the defender

While things are going well for Liverpool at the moment, Carragher isn't completely satisfied with the team and thinks there's still room for improvement. Writing in his Telegraph column, the former centre-back admitted that if the Reds were to lose the title race, they'll likely look back at their lack of activity in the transfer windows this season. He then revealed that there's one current Arsenal star that he wishes was playing for his former side instead and that man is Jurrien Timber. Via quotes shared by Metro, Carragher said:

"For Liverpool, I have been banging the drum about the need for defensive reinforcement and wish they had a full-back like Jurrien Timber. "The recent injuries to Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley leave Slot short of cover, but he still has his first-choice back four to select – a contrast to Arsenal’s injury problems up front."

The Arsenal full-back moved to the Emirates in 2023, but missed the majority of his debut campaign through injury. Having picked up a cruciate ligament tear during the Community Shield, he only returned to action on the final day of the season for Arteta's side. This season, though, he's demonstrated why the club brought him into the fold. Aside from a few games that he missed with injury, Timber has regularly started in defence for the Gunners.

Jurrien Timber's 2024/25 statistics Games 37 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow cards 9

He's shown an ability to play across a variety of positions too, being called upon to operate on either flank and even in the centre of defence at times. He's averaging just under two tackles a game in the Premier League, as well as 1.5 clearances and 0.6 key passes. It's not hard to see why Carragher wants him.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt & WhoScored and accurate as of 22/02/2025