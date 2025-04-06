Jamie Carragher’s made-for-consumption personality saw his transition from player to pundit seamless. It’s given him the chance to express his thoughts and he recently named, besides Thierry Henry, the best foreign player of the Premier League era.

In terms of players from overseas who have plied their trade in England’s top flight, there is a plethora of talent – from former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to Liverpool’s go-to man Mohamed Salah – to dip into, but singling one out is an onerous task.